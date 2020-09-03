A conditional-use permit application seeks to close part of Badham Road, near its intersection with Virginia Road in Edenton, so a stand-alone CVS can be built on the intersection of Virginia Road and North Broad Street.
The proposed facility will be on 1.38 acres, where a former Exxon gas station and an office building are currently. The pharmacy/store will include a drive-thru and associated parking, bioretention basin and utility infrastructure. The CVS will employ 15 people.
As part of the permit application submitted by HR Acquisitions LLC of Nashville, Tennessee, a new full-movement driveway on North Broad Street is proposed to align with 1st Street, about 270 feet north of Virginia Road. Badham Road is proposed to be closed as a public roadway north of the site, with the existing connection to Virginia Road converted to site access for this project.
“These changes will benefit vehicular and pedestrian traffic by reducing the number of driveways and ‘conflict points’ associated with multiple, closely spaced driveways. The proposed reconfiguration is also beneficial by moving driveways further away from the signalized intersection of North Broad Street at Virginia Road, which is anticipated to reduce impacts of any intersection queuing on turning movements into and out of the site,” the permit application says.
North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers Marshall Gill and Jason Davison reviewed the proposed plan and submitted their findings to the town. They agree that the plan would be an improvement to the existing conditions.
“The proposal not only moves the driveway accesses further from the intersection of NC 32 and US 17 Bus, but also significantly reduces the total number of accesses. In fact, if submitted today, the two driveways for the existing gas station that are nearest to the signal would not be approved based on the current NCDOT Policy on Street and Driveway Access,” the letter says.