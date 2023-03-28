TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club continues to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Volunteer appreciation
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day to thank current volunteers and welcome new ones from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center in Hertford.
Community yard sale
The Perquimans County Center for Active Living will host a Community Yard Sale at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Perquimans Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center at 642 Pasquotank Drive, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
‘Silver Arts’ at PAL
The Perquimans Arts League will host its annual “Silver Arts” exhibit featuring the artworks of Perquimans Senior Games participants. Art may be dropped off on April 4-5 and picked up on April 28-29.
UPCOMING
Watercolors with PAL
Seeds of Success will hold a Watercolors with PAL program at the Hertford Unity Center Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Thursday, April 13, from 2:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Perquimans Dems
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.