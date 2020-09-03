A member of Perquimans County’s Community Emergency Response Team lent a helping hand to those in need after a tornado swept a housing development in Bertie County.
Because of the county’s proximity to shorelines by the Little River and Albemarle Sound, there are three Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) that serve different communities: Shores at Lands End, Little River Shores, and the Soundside Drive and Webb Street team.
“It is extremely rare to have three CERT team in the same county, but since the county is so large and the over abundance of water, these three volunteers groups formed to protect themselves and their neighbors,” said Roy Carpenter, Shores at Lands End Joint Team CERT Leader.
Recently, NC CERT Director Samantha Royster reached out to all CERT teams in the state though Perquimans County EMS director Jonathan Nixon to request volunteers to assist those residents effected by Hurricane Isaias and the tornado’s that hit Bertie County on Aug. 5.
A few days later on Aug. 9, Ginni Watson of the Shores at Lands End CERT team drove to Bertie County and assisted with distributing nearly 150 meals to those in need.
“We at the ‘Shores’ appreciate Ginni for her unselfish efforts to help those in need,” Carpenter said.
A retired nurse, Watson said the relief effort was highly organized and staffed with lots of volunteers
“I saw a well organized effort to provide supplies to those affected by the tornado. The Civil Air Patrol was handing out cases of water, ice, meals ready to eat (MRE), masks and boxes called ‘Helping Hands’ that contained items for children mostly food,” she said. “When I was there, it was 5-6 days after the event, so there was not much interest in the MRE! The Civil Air Patrol guys told me that every civic organization in the area was providing better alternatives!”
Though the tornado claimed two lives and destroyed many homes, neighbors provided neighbors a helping hand so the community is on the mend.
“When it was time to go home, I drove out to the actual site,” Watson said. “The devastation was amazing, but I saw a group of 20 people, or so, with lawn chairs in an empty lot with a great big grill going. It was good to see that neighbors were providing for each other.”
Watson met many other volunteers from all over the state. She had high praise for Baptists on Mission, a Christian missions organization that is an auxiliary to the Baptist State Convention of NC. The purpose of Baptists on Mission is to help churches involve their members in missions.
“The Baptists on Mission were just amazing! They provided hot meals that were prepared in one of their three mobile kitchens,” she said. “They were telling me about some of their bigger disaster relief missions, including the flooding in Williamston a few years back. Then, they served 17,000 meals/day. They had a tool truck loaded with chain saws, ladders, shovels, etc. They had a laundry truck, a shower truck and even a child care truck. I was humbled by their commitment to disaster relief!”
Perquimans County made a difference in the lives of those affected by the tornado.
“Yes, I do think we made a difference,” Watson said. “Granted, our jobs were menial next to these two well oiled machines – Baptist on Mission and Civil Air Patrol! But, we inventoried everything that went out and to whom, which was a big help.”