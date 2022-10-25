One-stop voting for the Nov. 8 general election continues at the Perquimans Board of Election office at 601 South Edenton Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will continue weekdays through Nov. 4 and will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Belvidere Day
The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held at the Belvidere Community Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PAL BBQ fundraiser
Plates for the Perquimans Arts League’s barbecue fundraiser can be picked up at Missing Mill Park in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at 133 N. Church St., Hertford. This is an advance-tickets-only event.
NOV. 1
Grief workshop
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext 200.
NOV. 3
Decoy carving
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers.” The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
NOV. 10
Mobile pantry
The Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry at the Perquimans Parks and Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, will be rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
NOV. 13
Golf tournament
The Big Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation with a nine-hole scramble starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $100 per team. All proceeds will go to the Perquimans Arts League. Sign up in the Albemarle Plantation pro-shop or call 252-426-5555.
NOV. 19
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.