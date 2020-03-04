The Perquimans Board of Commissioners became the latest governing board in North Carolina to adopt a resolution supporting a citizen’s right to bear arms under the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
Monday, Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a gun-rights resolution similar to those approved in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and more than a dozen other North Carolina counties.
“There’s been a lot of activity in the area and as we discussed in our work session about this issue, our basic consensus was to go ahead and move on it,” said Wallace Nelson, chairman of the Perquimans County Commission.
Perquimans resolution states the county governing board “supports the Second Amendment right of its citizens to possess firearms for traditionally lawful purposes” and is “opposed to the enactment of any legislation which infringes upon the right of its citizens to bear firearms for traditionally lawful purposes.”
In other news, commission approved plans to draft a resolution in support of Inteliport’s plans to seek $9 million in US Department of Agriculature loans needed to provide the infrastructure for broadband access.
“This is our home – we need this,” said Steve Lane, president/founder of Inteliport, an internet service provider in Hertford.
If the state and federal bureaucracies give their blessing and the low interest loan is granted by USDA, there would be 180 miles of fiber optic cable placed throughout the county – 1 gigabyte for the tech folks who may be asking.
Inteliport is spearheading initiatives in Chowan and Tyrrell counties among other places to provide broadband access to many vastly underserved areas.
Due to space and time constraints, more commission news will appear in next week’s edition.