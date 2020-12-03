Thanks to generous hearts, many folks had a wonderful Thanksgiving in our neck of the woods.
The 7th annual Turkey Drop held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20th and 21st, was sponsored by the Hertford United Methodist Church to benefit the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
“We were overjoyed and so appreciative of the support shown by this community,” said Dina Hurdle, who serves as co-chair alongside her husband Donald of the Turkey Drop.
The goal was to provide over 190 families a Thanksgiving meal with a turkey and all the sides. That goal was exceeded as local churches, civic groups, agencies, and caring individuals gave 207 turkeys, 1,687 pounds of food and monetary donations of $2,595.
Open Door appreciates Hertford United Methodist Church for sponsoring the Turkey Drop and for all they do to support Open Door throughout the year.
“What a blessing to so many especially during this year of economic hardships and COVID-19. On behalf of the Open Door Food Pantry and Hertford United Methodist Church we give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this a hunger free Thanksgiving for so many,” Hurdle said.
Consider donations to the Open Door as their work to support local families is critical to the health and well-being of those in need.
“Thanksgiving is such a special time for all of us and by sharing our blessings with our neighbors in need we truly experience the true meaning of Thanksgiving. We are so blessed to have such a caring and generous community,” said Rosemary Smith of Open Door.