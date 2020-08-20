Perquimans County 4-H’ers attend NC Virtual Congress

A delegation of Perquimans County 4-H members attended NC 4-H Congress, which was held virtually this year.
Maggie Williams, Kaylin Russell, and MacKenzie Davenport represented Perquimans County at NC 4-H Congress. This year’s 4-H Congress, held July 20-23, attracted more than 300 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the state.
Conference delegates participated in general sessions, learned together in workshops, recognized award winners and elected State 4-H Officers for the upcoming year. Russell and Davenport were inducted as Northeast District officers for the coming year during the candlelight ceremony on Wednesday, July 22nd.
4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them.
4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide.
For more information on the 4-H program in Perquimans County or how you can become a volunteer, please contact the local Extension Office at 252-426-7697.