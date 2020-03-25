JUDGMENTS:

Feb. 5/Judge Edgar Barnes

Karen Faye Lassiter; Misd. Larceny; 30 days susp; 12 mon Supervised Probation, Pay $150 fine and cost of court

DISMISSALS

Shenise Beasley; Shoplifting Concealment Goods

JUDGMENTS

February 12/Judge Robert Trivette

Trevon Coleman; Simple Assault; 45 days susp 12 mon Supervised Probation, Pay cost of court, Perform 30 hrs comm service

DISMISSALS

Evan Kyle Boring; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz

David Lee Clark; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz, Possess Marij Paraphernalia

Trevon Coleman; Injury to Personal Property

Blake Regan Croley; Manner of taking wild animals

Carolyn Elizabeth Frisby; Simple Possess Sch VI CS & Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Joseph Schiffman; Communicating Threats

Ryan Austin Seifert; Felony Possession Cocaine & Poss Marij Paraphernalia

JUDGMENTS

February 19/Judge Edgar Barnes

L’Don Montel Frierson; Defraud Drug/ALC Test 1st off, 10 days active

DISMISSALS

Darrell Jerome Bynum; Misd. Larceny

Tremain Porter; Misd Larceny x2 and Shoplifting Concealment goods

JUDGMENTS

March 4/Judge Edgar Barnes

Quanita G. Coleman; Intoxicated and Disruptive; 10 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob; Pay $100 fine and cost

Christopher Forbes; Injury to Personal Property; 30 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob, Pay $100 fine and cost of court, Pay $400 restitution

Michael Lee Johnson; Cyberstalking; 45 days susp 12 mon Sup Prob; Pay $200 fine and cost

Carol Kaufman; Misd. Larceny; 60 days susp 12 mon sup prob, Pay cost of court, Pay $200 restitution

Robert Meyers; Intoxicated and Disruptive; 10 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob, Pay $100 fine and cost

DISMISSALS

Christopher Forbes; Assault on a Female

James Nowland; Assault on a Female

Raymon Spivey; Misd. Larceny

Niyzir Tillett; Possess marijuana up to ½ oz

Jason Alden Winslow; Injury to Personal Property

JUDGMENTS

March 11/Judge Eula Reid

Alkeem Archer; Second Degree Trespass; 10 days active

Demetrice Bennett; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz; 15 days susp 12 mon Uns, Pay $75 fine and cost

Jovito Anthony Colon; Simple Possess Sch VI CS; Pay $50 fine and cost

Samuel Douglas; Disorderly conduct; 30 days susp 12 mon Sup Prob; Pay $50 fine and cost, Abide by curfew

Corey Clinton MCCreery; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz; Pay $50 fine and cost

DISMISSALS

Brooke Nicole Carr; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz

Jovito Anthony Colon; Possess Marij Paraphenalia

Samuel Douglas; Assault School Emply/Volunteer

Lindy Bree Gurganus; Possess Drug Paraphernalia & Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz

Geoffrey Lee; Simple Possession Sch VI CS

Corey Clinton McCreery; Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Brooke Elaine Pettus; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz & Possess Marij Paraphernalia

