JUDGMENTS:
Feb. 5/Judge Edgar Barnes
Karen Faye Lassiter; Misd. Larceny; 30 days susp; 12 mon Supervised Probation, Pay $150 fine and cost of court
DISMISSALS
Shenise Beasley; Shoplifting Concealment Goods
JUDGMENTS
February 12/Judge Robert Trivette
Trevon Coleman; Simple Assault; 45 days susp 12 mon Supervised Probation, Pay cost of court, Perform 30 hrs comm service
DISMISSALS
Evan Kyle Boring; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz
David Lee Clark; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz, Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Trevon Coleman; Injury to Personal Property
Blake Regan Croley; Manner of taking wild animals
Carolyn Elizabeth Frisby; Simple Possess Sch VI CS & Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Schiffman; Communicating Threats
Ryan Austin Seifert; Felony Possession Cocaine & Poss Marij Paraphernalia
JUDGMENTS
February 19/Judge Edgar Barnes
L’Don Montel Frierson; Defraud Drug/ALC Test 1st off, 10 days active
DISMISSALS
Darrell Jerome Bynum; Misd. Larceny
Tremain Porter; Misd Larceny x2 and Shoplifting Concealment goods
JUDGMENTS
March 4/Judge Edgar Barnes
Quanita G. Coleman; Intoxicated and Disruptive; 10 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob; Pay $100 fine and cost
Christopher Forbes; Injury to Personal Property; 30 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob, Pay $100 fine and cost of court, Pay $400 restitution
Michael Lee Johnson; Cyberstalking; 45 days susp 12 mon Sup Prob; Pay $200 fine and cost
Carol Kaufman; Misd. Larceny; 60 days susp 12 mon sup prob, Pay cost of court, Pay $200 restitution
Robert Meyers; Intoxicated and Disruptive; 10 days susp 12 mon Uns Prob, Pay $100 fine and cost
DISMISSALS
Christopher Forbes; Assault on a Female
James Nowland; Assault on a Female
Raymon Spivey; Misd. Larceny
Niyzir Tillett; Possess marijuana up to ½ oz
Jason Alden Winslow; Injury to Personal Property
JUDGMENTS
March 11/Judge Eula Reid
Alkeem Archer; Second Degree Trespass; 10 days active
Demetrice Bennett; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz; 15 days susp 12 mon Uns, Pay $75 fine and cost
Jovito Anthony Colon; Simple Possess Sch VI CS; Pay $50 fine and cost
Samuel Douglas; Disorderly conduct; 30 days susp 12 mon Sup Prob; Pay $50 fine and cost, Abide by curfew
Corey Clinton MCCreery; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz; Pay $50 fine and cost
DISMISSALS
Brooke Nicole Carr; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz
Jovito Anthony Colon; Possess Marij Paraphenalia
Samuel Douglas; Assault School Emply/Volunteer
Lindy Bree Gurganus; Possess Drug Paraphernalia & Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz
Geoffrey Lee; Simple Possession Sch VI CS
Corey Clinton McCreery; Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Brooke Elaine Pettus; Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz & Possess Marij Paraphernalia