Area schools sent athletes to compete in the NCHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Championship meets at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

The Class 1A meet was held Friday, June 25.

Perquimans County’s Malik Haverland placed 10th in the boys 100 meters with a time of 11.76.

Mountain Island Charter’s Armonte Ferguson (10.96) won the event. Perquimans’ Jasiah Felton finished 10th in the boys 200 meters. Mountain Island’s Trae Nickelson (22.41) won the event.

Perquimans’ Tre’Quan Griffin (58.31) placed 15th in the boys 400 meters. Perquimans’ Jayden White (11:28.64) was 14th in the boys 3,200 meters.

Franklin Academy’s Aaron Rovnak (9:27.48) won the event and set a new record in the event.

Perquimans’ Tyrese Brothers finished 12th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.90.

Pine Lake Prep’s Lukas Valley (40.71) won the event.

The Perquimans County 4x200 meter relay team of Shaun Garcia, Machani Privott, Felton and Tony Riddick placed ninth (1:37.64).

Mountain Island Charter won the event (1:31.50).

Felton placed 12th in the boys high jump (5-06), while Haverland finished 12th in the boys triple jump.

Swain County won the Class 1A girls team championship with 78 points.

Pamlico County was second with 52 points, while Research Triangle was third with 46 points. Camden placed 17th with 17 points.

Mountain Island Charter won the Class 1A boys team competition with 91.5 points.

Pine Lake Preparatory was second with 54 points, while Franklin Academy was third with 42.5 points.

Camden placed tied for 33rd with six other schools with four points.