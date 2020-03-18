Perquimans County Sheriff’s arrests between March 6 and March 12:
Arthur Dance of Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested March 7 and charged with larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $2,000 unsecured.
Gamale Jacoboguerra of Cofield Road, Edenton, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond was set at $500 unsecured
Reedell Nowell of Deerview Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged simple non-physical assault. Bond was a written promise.
James Giovannini of Mohave Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set $1,000 secured.
Jose Bartolo-Galban of Country Club Drive, Camden, was arrested March 12 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.