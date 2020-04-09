A Perquimans County couple lives day to day dealing with uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic that more directly threatens their lives.
Tom and Shannon Koelzer have been married 32 years and they moved from Michigan to the area in 2008.
A wrong move or a random conversation with someone exposed to COVID-19 could be fatal to Tom, 71, who has been battling pancreatic cancer for more than three years. His spleen and part of his pancreas have been removed, plus he’s undergoing chemo so his immune system is severely compromised.
During those weeks that Tom undergoes cancer treatment, he is basically receiving chemo for over 48 hours – four hours receiving an infusion onsite and then leaving with a pump for two days. Afterward, he is basically at home on the couch and then navigating the various side effects until he goes back again 12 days later.
“Tuesday, I went to chemo, so I was in contact with probably 15-20 people for about a three-hour treatment and I have no idea where they have been,” he said. “I’ll leave with a chemo pump attached until Thursday when I go back to have it removed while wondering if getting the treatment to save my life puts me in danger of getting the virus and bringing it home to my wife. But life goes on.”
His wife added, “In one way, we are terrified he will catch this new virus because he is the most vulnerable for a number of reasons, but in another way we are probably the best prepared to navigate this pandemic.”
No matter the day or diagnosis, the couple shows courage when faced with adversity and uncertainty.
“We know we have done a decent job of not making this the only narrative of our lives. Some neighbors and friends are shocked to learn Tom is still receiving treatment three years later when they thought he was cured,” Shannon said.
Taking the proper precautions – that’s something Tom takes seriously while this pandemic has him in the crosshairs.
“I have pretty much been really watching who and where we spend time around. Now with the virus, I’m really scared. If healthy people are catching it, what are my chances,” he said.
Shannon said she is worried because the virus has a high mortality rate among senior citizens, especially those with pre-existing conditions.
“I am terrified I may bring this home and infect him with COVID-19 in addition to his disease. His odds with pancreatic cancer are not good – an understatement – but adding this virus is a cocktail for disaster,” she said. “I’m also terrified that he will be exposed to it because we weren’t diligent enough – should I have nagged more?”
Shannon expressed her two biggest fears.
“First, that I will become the danger and pass the virus on to Tom and/or to others,” she said. “And, what and how I will need to care for Tom if he does get this virus; not sure my thoughts differ from anyone else at this time.”
Couple is taking extra precautions to prevent infection – masks, applying lots of hand sanitizer, limiting travel, particularly to public places.
“What precautions do we take in our life to live? What must we now do just to live and to do so safely? These are questions we are all asking ourselves and not just us because of my husband’s disease,” she said.
Shannon recalled a conversation the couple had with a young surgeon who conducted her husband’s liver biopsy a year after surgery – confirming the cancer had traveled from the pancreas to the liver.
“Surgeon said, ‘I know this is the first thing you think about when you wake up and the last thing you think about before falling asleep,’” she said. “A friend, who was very kind when he learned of the Tom’s disease, was even more so when he too received a diagnosis of cancer. We are grateful he is doing well at the moment, telling the Tom he really did not understand what he had been dealing with until he too heard ‘those words.’”
As the wedding vows go, “in sickness and in health” – a vow more important than ever under the current circumstances.
“I feel really bad for my wife, she is in constant fear that she will bring it home to me,” Tom said. “The survival rate of pancreas cancer isn’t the greatest, so I treat every day as a treat now with the virus – it is really scary. I don’t get out in public much. Mainly, I go to treatment every other week. We have great neighbors that help with errands and shopping.”
News these days comes complete with daily body counts and infection rates, but that does not scare Tom.
“I watch cable evening news pretty much every day and when coupling that with the virus updates, it becomes very confusing,” he said. “I try not to let my situation effect my daily life. I still try and golf as must as I can and do my daily chores. I don’t feel sick and you wouldn’t know I was sick if you saw me.”
Before the couple moved to Perquimans County to escape shoveling snow during those cold Michigan winters, Tom served four years in the Navy and worked as an engineer with General Motors for 33 years.
As this brave man stares death in eye, he embraces the people and friendships that he’s made – the things that really matter in life.
“I know my time here has been shortened so I try to strengthen my relationship with my wife and friends,” he said.
Shannon said no matter what, life goes on.
“We have tried to continue to live our lives to the fullest,” she said. “We cannot dwell on this illness.”
Life is not a gift these folks take for granted.
“Like Tom did three years ago, we have all heard ‘those words’ with this pandemic for ourselves and for our loved ones,” Shannon said. “No one knows for sure how they will fare with this virus. Depending on where we live, we are currently in different realities of this pandemic and my heart breaks for those suffering and those caring for them but my heart is warmed by the response of people stepping up and doing whatever they can to help all of us through this most difficult time.”
Shannon said during this trying time, the couple is learning what can be done, adopting the best strategy to survive, but taking life one day at a time.
“We are all in the position of researching and educating ourselves, of following the recommended paths as directed by our medical professionals, of trusting them and doing everything that is asked of us not only for ourselves but for everyone around us,” she said. “We are taking care of our own physical selves the best we can while addressing our mental/emotional selves as well. We must all strive to find beauty, joy, humor where we can. Sunday, we watched eagles soaring overhead in a perfect Carolina blue sky and we were awestruck.”