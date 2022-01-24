• George Pope, of 127 West Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 21 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Pope received a $3,000 secured bond.
• Crystal Ward, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 22 with 14 counts of counterfeiting/forgery. Ward received a $14,000 secured bond.
• Tristan Spencer, of 113 South Creek Court, Edenton, was charged Dec. 22 with one count of first degree trespassing. Spencer received a $10,000 unsecured bond.
• David Jordan, of 1501 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 25 with one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance and one count of possession of Schedule II of a controlled substance. Jordan received no bond.
• Crystal Ward, homeless, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 25 with one count of second degree trespassing. Ward received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Byron Spence, of 127 Taylors Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of assault on a female. Spence received no bond.
• Dezmond Johnson, of 407 West Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and making an unsafe movement. Johnson received a $2,400 secured bond.
• Tiffany Potts, of102 West Gale St.,Hertford, was charged Dec. 28 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Potts received a $250 secured bond.
• Archie Felton, 235 Cisco Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of driving while impaired. No bond was set.
• Michael Vananden, of 580 North Perry’s Bridge Road, Belvidere was charged Dec. 30 on a fugitive warrant from another jurisdiction. Vananden received a $250,000 secured bond.
• Reese Johnson, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. Johnson received a $30,000 secured bond.
• Christopher Brown, of 104 Ashton Ave. in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of failure to appear, one count of driving while license revoked and one count of displaying expired registration. Brown received a $2,000 secured bond.
• David Owens, of 1824 Belvidere Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 31 with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building and one count of injury to real property. Owens received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Nyhteria Gilliam, of 331 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of embezzlement. Gilliam received a $2,500 secured bond.