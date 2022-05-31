The Perquimans Sheriff made these recent arrests:
• Brian Goodrow, of the 100 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failure to pay child support. A $1,000 bond was set.
• Lindwood Thatch, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Diego Perez-Morales, of the 14000 block of N.C. Highway 55, Dover, was arrested April 23 and charged with breaking and entering. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
• Phylicia Hunter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with two counts of second-degree trespass. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Shawn Myers, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with making harassing phone calls.
• Kecia Twine, of the 200 block of Tyler Lane, Edenton, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
• Bryce Lingleyharrison, of the 160 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Marvin Woodard, of the 140 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with assault on a female. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
• Alvah Twine, of the 150 block of Hickory Cross Road, Hertford, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear as required.
• Niyzir Tillett, of the 440 block of Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested April 27 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Danny Pippins, of the 150 block of Brayden Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to appear as required.
• Blake Byrum, of the 650 block of Gaston Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 29 and charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Crystal Goodwin, of the 790 block of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested April 29 and charged with simple assault.
• Jerry Cox, of the 510 block of South Edenton Road Street, Hertford, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.
• Andy Hairston, of the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Davina Archer, of the 320 block of Market Street, Hertford, was arrested May 4 and charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.
• Kimberl Morgan-Shoemaker, of the 800 block of Dobbs Street, Hertford, was arrested May 4 and charged with identity theft, obtaining property under false pretense and forgery of an instrument. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
• Nyhteria Gilliam, of the 330 block of Dobbs Street, Hertford, was arrested May 6 and charged with simple assault.
• Bernard Moore, of the 1370 block of Orillia Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 8 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Karen Lassiter, of the 140 block of Woodland Church Road, Hertford, was arrested May 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear as required. A $52,000 secured bond set.
• Kelli Patrick, of the 400 block of U.S. Highway 64 West, Creswell, was arrested May 10 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Mark Thompson, of the 120 block of Pee Dee Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
• Emilio Rodriquez, of the 1000 block of Creamer Street, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 220 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Crystal Meny, of the 100 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested May 13 and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to inflict serious injury and attempted first-degree murder. A $250,000 secured bond was set.
• Brenda Allen, of the 100 block of Rabbit Run, Hertford, was arrested May 13 and charged with 2 counts of breaking & entering. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
• Charles Simpson, of the 380 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Lance White, of the 330 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Anthony Jordan, of the 320 block of Stokes Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 19 and charged with failure to appear as required for a charge of forgery of an instrument. A $20,000 secured bond was set.