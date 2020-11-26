The Pirates (2-0) defeated the Bears (0-1) in a non-conference match Thursday night at Perquimans County High School.
Tori Williamson and Eby Scaff led Perquimans with seven kills each, Daven Brabble added six kills, Carly Elliott posted three kills, Maci Denson and Ariana Salupo had two kills each and Symiaya Leary had a kill.
Williamson had five serve aces, Denson followed with two aces, while Brabble, Elliott and Kaileigh Nixon each recorded an ace.
Brabble led the Pirates with two total blocks, while Salupo had a block.
Natalie Corprew paced Perquimans with nine digs, Denson, Scaff and Ellie Ward posted seven digs each, Elliott posted six digs, Salupo posted two digs, while Williamson, Brabble, Nixon, Leary and Macie Cooper each had one dig.
Elliott’s 13 assists led the Pirates, Ward followed with six assists and Corprew had one assist in the win.