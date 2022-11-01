Polls open for the General Election at county polling sites at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 10
Mobile pantry
The Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry at the Perquimans Parks and Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, will be rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day
John L Benton, a Perquimans County native and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be the keynote speaker for Hertford American Legion Post 126’s Veterans Day observance on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.
NOV. 13
Golf tournament
The Big Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation with a nine-hole scramble starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $100 per team. All proceeds will go to the Perquimans Arts League. Sign up in the Albemarle Plantation pro-shop or call 252-426-5555.
NOV. 19
Turkey Drop
The Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal side items.
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success, the community organization that sponsors a number of youth initiatives addressing education, athletics, cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills, will host a Thanksgiving Meal from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NOV. 26
Shop Local
Downtown Hertford businesses will participating in a “Shop Local” event on Nov. 26 by offering special sales.
DEC. 2
Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination, which includes the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature curbside festivities, music and entertainment.
DEC. 3
Christmas Parade
Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and proceed downtown.