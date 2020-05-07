N.C. Cooperative Extension/Perquimans County programs are canceled until May 20, 2020…or later as NC State University continues to monitor and make decisions during this COVID-19 Season we are experiencing. This includes the Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale.
Our goal is to maintain virtual and verbal contact as much as possible with families, 4-H, and the Ag community.
We can be reached at 252-426-5428 (Monday — Friday) 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on our website or on N.C. Cooperative Extension of Perquimans County and Perquimans County 4-H Facebook pages.
Hang In There...In the words of Scarlett O’Hara ... “And tomorrow is another day.” If you’ve never seen the movie ...Gone with the Wind...now is a good time...it’s a classic.
The correct way to wash your hands...
After you’ve washed your hands, creating a lather with soap and water for 20 seconds (the time it takes to singThe Birthday Song or the Alphabet Song Twice)... Do you turn the water off and then dry your hands?
Or do you dry your hands (leaving the water running) and use the paper towel to turn off the faucet.
The safest way to wash your hands is to keep the water running while you dry your hands and then use that paper towel to turn off the faucet. (Unless you have those automatic sinks that turn on and off...which are not always fool proof.)
Also...if you are in a public restroom... use the paper towel to open the door so you will not be touching an area where some other nasty hand has touched. THIS IS NOT A NEW COVID-19 Practice. ...this is and always has been the standard operating procedure... GOOD hygiene is an essential life skill for any area of our nation.
Think about all the places where hands touch... knobs, handles, levers, light switches, handrails, store keypads, cell phones, bank ink pens...are all areas of concern. Watch how people behave ... it’s surprising!
Now is the time...
Strawberry season has started! Get out and support your local growers by picking up some pre-picked berries or opting to pick your own. Strawberry season only lasts about a month and a half, so get them while you can!
Cedar Stretch Farms
316 Cedar Stretch Road, Hertford
https://www.facebook.com/cedarstretchfarms/
Triple B. Farms
511 Ryland Road, Tyner
www.facebook.com/ Triple-BFarms- 116824715012495
Mill Fork Farms
3644 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton
www.facebook.com/Mill-Fork-Farm-440746266044558
4-Hers view Mondays with Meredith...
Perquimans County 4-H Agent, Meredith Wood, is posting every Monday on Facebook. She is talking about exciting ways to stay healthy with your kids during the COVID 19 pandemic. Be sure to follow Perquimans County 4-H on Facebook and tune in every Monday for a short video! This week Mrs. Meredith was in the kitchen making banana pancakes. You may also contact Mrs. Meredith during this time at meredith_wood@ncsu.edu. Stay well and stay healthy!
Everyone is disappointed...
This would have been our 75th Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale... but instead...it was cancelled. Covid-19 put a change of plans on many things in our country and livestock shows was one of them. Youth, parents, volunteers, and extension agents from the 5 county area are heartbroken and at a loss.
Participants have spent a lot of time, money, and hard work to get ready for the upcoming show. Now that the show has been canceled there have been a lot of questions about what comes next. Although there will not be an auction for the participants we are still accepting ad-on money for the youth.
All money brought into the show this year will be divided equally between all participants. If you would like to donate or have questions please contact the Perquimans Extension Service at 252-426-5428.
Scammers are a four letter word...VILE!
The definition of VILE...is morally bad; wicked... extremely unpleasant ...Yep, that defines scammers!
Scammers are targeting older adults and those with serious long-term health conditions who appear to have a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Fraudsters are attempting to bill Medicare for sham tests or treatments related to the coronavirus and are targeting individuals to illegally obtain money or Medicare numbers.
DO NOT discuss your Medicare information without doing your research first. For help with Medicare Questions, call your Perquimans SHIIP Volunteer Counselor at 252-426-7696. SHIIP is a partnership between the NC Department of Insurance and local government agencies for the purpose of educating the public and preventing fraud.
We are updating our contact lists...
Landscapers — Do we have your email?
Landscapers & Green Industry Professionals — Make sure you’re on the email list to get news, opportunities, and announcements from Area Horticulture Agent, Katy Shook. Keep an eye out for online spring credit opportunities. Email Katy at katy_shook@ncsu.edu to be added to the list.
Getting Outside is a Good Thing...
Spring weather and spare time may encourage you to tackle those spring garden chores. If you’re thinking about what needs to be done in the garden, check out this article by Area Horticulture Agent, Katy Shook: https://perquimans.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/04/spring-garden-chores/
Soil Testing is available...but limited...
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services lab has scaled back its testing to a few core services, making home soil testing another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, homeowners may be able to use the recommendations from a previous year’s test to maintain their yards and gardens. Learn more at https://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2020/4-20Usingprevioussoilresults.htm
Soybeans planting begins...
Some may have already begun planting for the 2020 soybean growing season. To help with planting decisions, NC State Soybean Extension Specialist, Dr. Rachel Vann tested a wide range of maturity groups (2-7) with varying seeding rates (75,000-175,000) and varying planting dates (Mid-March — Late July). This research that was conducted in 2019 has been summarized and the results can be found in a short video here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=wsAMF_02A_0&feature=emb_logo). With just one year of research, there are no concrete recommendations yet.
The goal with this research is to create a grower decision support tool where growers can input desired planting dates and the tool would provide a recommendation for maturity group and seeding rate combination. You’ve likely already made variety selections but if you’re still deciding here a couple of reminders to consider:
1. Data from OVT over the past few years have shown trends of higher yield with earlier maturing varieties (IV and V) planted full season (Mid-May). Even though there is a trend in higher yield, growers must be willing to harvest earlier than normal for many to protect seed quality.
2. Fungicidal seed treatments have shown to be valuable for protecting yield and stand at earlier planting dates (before Mid-May).
For additional soybean information, the NC State Soybean Extension Portal can be accessed here: https://soybeans.ces.ncsu.edu/.
For additional questions, contact Dylan Lilley at dylan_lilley@ncsu.edu or 252-426-5428.