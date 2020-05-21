An Albemarle Area United Way Rapid Response Grant of $500 was recently awarded to The Perquimans County Schools Foundation to curtail expenses for providing meals for school-aged children.
The funds are being used to help feed the children in Perquimans County during this time of school closure and area-wide crisis.
Currently, there are 15 community food sites throughout Perquimans County where families can go to pick up lunch and breakfast for their children.
Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter learned about the Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund and applied immediately for program assistance.
According to Lassiter, the meal program launched by the school district was already underway and she knew any dollars would help in fulfilling the school district’s mission in feeding all children.
“Currently there are between 1,400 – 1,600 meals served each day,” she said.
Bill Blake, Executive Director of AAUW, added, “The Albemarle Area United Way is committed to the safety and health of our entire NENC community. We recognize the importance of continuing to serve those most vulnerable in the wake of the global pandemic of COVID-19. We continue to encourage everyone to prioritize personal health and hygiene, to trust the guidance of health experts and local officials, and continue to choose kindness.”
Donations earmarked specifically to help feed the children can be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 or donations can be sent on the Foundation’s Facebook PayPal link.