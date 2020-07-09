Perquimans Man Arrested on Drug, Fleeing Charges

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motorcycle June 30 for a minor traffic violation that led to drug and other charges.
Sheriff’s Office said Justin Michael Lee of White Hat Road was initially stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, then attempted to flee and was apprehended during the pursuit.
Lee was found to be in possession of powdered cocaine, marijuana, and $9,582 in cash. There was also a quantity of a powdered substance that was not identified that has been sent to the SBI lab for analysis.
Lee was placed under a $40,000 secured bond after he was charged with the below listed charges:
- Possession with the intent to sale and deliver schedule II
- Possession with the intent to sale and deliver schedule VI
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling and delivery of a controled substance
- Destruction of Evidence
- Resist, Delay, and Obstruct
- Careless and Reckless Driving
- Failure to wear a helmet while operation a motorcycle
- Operating a vehicle with no insurance
- Expired Registration
- No Motorcycle Driver’s License
- Operating a vehicle that was not registered