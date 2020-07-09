Perquimans Man Arrested on Drug, Fleeing Charges

A traffic stop initiated by the Perquimans Sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of Justin Michael Lee on drug and fleeing charges. Deputies discovered cocaine, marijuana, and $9,582 in cash when they stopped Lee for not wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motorcycle June 30 for a minor traffic violation that led to drug and other charges.

Sheriff’s Office said Justin Michael Lee of White Hat Road was initially stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, then attempted to flee and was apprehended during the pursuit.

Lee was found to be in possession of powdered cocaine, marijuana, and $9,582 in cash. There was also a quantity of a powdered substance that was not identified that has been sent to the SBI lab for analysis.

Lee was placed under a $40,000 secured bond after he was charged with the below listed charges:

  • Possession with the intent to sale and deliver schedule II
  • Possession with the intent to sale and deliver schedule VI
  • Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling and delivery of a controled substance
  • Destruction of Evidence
  • Resist, Delay, and Obstruct
  • Careless and Reckless Driving
  • Failure to wear a helmet while operation a motorcycle
  • Operating a vehicle with no insurance
  • Expired Registration
  • No Motorcycle Driver’s License
  • Operating a vehicle that was not registered

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com