SATURDAY
PAL annual meeting
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will hold its annual meeting at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse. Max Carter of Guilford College will be the keynote speaker.
Homebuyers seminar
A free first-time homebuyers seminar will be held at 915 W. Ehringhaus St., Ste. N, Elizabeth City, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 331-2365 or email thewaterlwcc.ec@yahoo.com.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
TUESDAY
Women’s Day Wine Tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern NC will host the International Women’s Day Wine Tasting, a fundraiser for the LWVNNC, at 2 Souls Wine Bar 512 E Main St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $50. Purchase tickets at www.lwvnenc.org/events or call 480-227-6075. The event will feature wines from women owned and operated vineyards and speakers.
UPCOMING
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang May 4-6. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
ONGOING
Scholarship applications
Applications are now available for scholarships offered by the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club to female residents in Perquimans County. The scholarship is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in the county. It’s also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need, and paid directly to the educational institution. Pick up applications at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, Perquimans County Public Library. They’re also available by sending an email to pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.