Miracles and the Gospel story of the fishes and loaves come to mind when considering the Perquimans Schools’ triumph of feeding children throughout the county.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday afternoon that all public schools in the state will remain closed until May 15. Cooper ordered the state’s schools to close for two weeks beginning March 16 but extended that order during a press conference in Raleigh on Monday.
“This is what we need to do to help slow the spread of this virus, but I am committed to ensuring our students get the best education they can this year,” Cooper said. “We arrived at May 15 by looking at the CDC and public health guidance, but as you know this is a rapidly evolving health crisis and if the guidance changes, we will adjust the order.”
Statewide, all 115 public school districts – many working with community partners such as food banks and faith-based entities – have approved plans to serve meals to children in North Carolina. As of March 22, more than 1,165 schools had already served 1.2 million meals and 6,500 snacks.
When the school systems were closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19, local school administrators scrambled to find a way to feed hundreds of students from Belvidere to Bethel. Many children are at risk for being hungry without a cafeteria to provide breakfast and lunch in this Title 1 county, a designation given to the most economically stressed places to live in North Carolina.
But being that this is Perquimans County, folks put their heads together to come up with a way to feed the students.
“Our school nutrition team is simply amazing,” said Kim Cullipher, school nutrition director. “I am so blessed to be a part of their team. They are ‘rockstars’ that literally make miracles happen every day- they are just doing it on a different level now.”
Presently, meals are being served from two school hubs – Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School – in addition to three buses going into the community to deliver to kids near and and far. Students can pick up meals at area churches too.
“Our team serves a purpose each and every day, but, I do think that going out into the communities added to their motivation and reminded them of our purpose, which is feeding children,” Cullipher said. “We get so caught up in our day to day goings and comings that sometimes we forget, but, even on our worst day, because of what they do, at least one child did not go hungry that day.”
Some staff start their mornings between 6-6:30 a.m. and a normal day would end about 2:30-3 p.m., but many days managers are there later and take work home. Other staff members rotate in through out the day.
Cullipher praised the huge amount of support from administrative team members such as Chief Academic Officer of Curriculum and Instruction Melissa Fields, Superintendent Tanya Turner, Assistant Superintendent James Bunch and many others who going door to door in some communities distributing meals.
On average, more than 480 breakfast meals are served and 629 lunches each day – a number that grows every day.
“We hope to see these numbers increase as it spreads throughout the community. Please know that without the support of the transportation department, this would not have been possible! They too are unsung heroes,” Cullipher said.
Fields has served on the front lines of this “Herculean” task of feeding Pirates, Panthers, Tigers and Turtles.
“The school Nutrition Team and Transportation Department have pulled off a Herculean task in feeding so many in our community,” Fields said. “It is a joy to participate in this important community service. Today I traveled with one of the buses, and even in a chilly 50 degree drizzle, they were knocking on doors, delivering meals, and most importantly, providing comfort and encouragement for our families”
Fields said she knows the families appreciate what the team is doing.
“They have expressed their gratitude over and over. I see children running when they see the bus arrive in their community. Not only are they getting nutritious meals, but they have the comfort of seeing familiar and smiling faces delivering them,” she said.
Like many administrators, Fields had kind words for Cullipher who recently stepped up into the role of the school system’s director of nutrition.
“I’m thankful to Ms.Cullipher for her amazing leadership with this program,” she said. “Not even a week into her new role, she has jumped in head first and hasn’t missed a beat!”
As Northeast Regional Wells Fargo Principal of the Year for 2019, Fields gets the last word, “Amidst the challenges, I am so proud of our Perquimans County Schools family.”