Perquimans Schools Seeks a Fiscally Conservative Budget

Perquimans Board of Education and the County Commission held a joint budget work session Monday to discuss school expense requests for 2020/21 fiscal year.
This call-in meeting, which was conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines, sets the stage for future budget planning.
Superintendent Tanya Turner made the case for a conservative budget that seeks less funding than the 2019/20 budget for a school system with an average daily enrollment of around 1,624 students.
“This a conservative budget that balances the needs of school system with the desire to be efficient, keep costs manageable, particularly as COVID-19 may affect budget planning,” she said.
School system’s proposed budget for 2020/21 seeks about $19,097 million which is about $97,000 less than budget for 2019/20 – $20,094 million. Funding from the state is reduced about $376,000 from about $13,469 million in 2019/20 to $13,093 million for 2020/21.
School system seeks an increase of about $273,737 in local funding up from 2019/20’s appropriation of $2.9 million to the proposed request of more than $3,173 for 2020/21.
An additional $594,272 more in expenditures is included within the proposed budget due to:
- Shortall 2019/20 – $142,400 from the fund balance
- Loss of wealth funding – $93,785
- $52,000 in textbooks due to no carryover
- $90,000 Medicaid/Exceptional Children
- $24,136 Loss of Federal Funding carryover
- $22,850 Increase in charter school allocations
- $62,000 Bridge closure estimate expense
- $73,866 Estimated increase in benefits for local/state employees
- $33,235 Personnel benefits on behalf of Reduction In Force employees
Proposed budget calls for potentially eliminating locally paid portions of school resource officers salaries – pending grant eligibility. Also, budget may eliminate paying SRO officers for two months – during the summer – of their 12 month tour of duty.
And possible Reduction in Force for personnel across the district – classified, licensed and through attrition – may save the school district $320,535.
Proposed Capital Outlay requests call for $3.173 million in spending within this prioritized wish list that includes many projects ranging from air conditioning overhaul to vehicle replacement.