• Jatrel Coleman, of 112 Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Grady Dunbar, of 880 Shillington St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one count fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer and one count of driving while license revoked. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
• Bryan Harrell, of 937 Turtle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 19 charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. No bond was set.
• Julian Bateman, of 140 Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 19 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Timothy Spence, of 693 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Spence received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Clarence White, of 408 Meads Loop in Hertford, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Karen Lassiter, of 141 Woodland Church Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Davina Archer, of 129 King Ave., Winfall, was arrested Jan. 25 and served an order for arrest for failing to appear in court as required. Archer was fined $300.
• Chenice Shaw, of 515 Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with one count of second degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Louis Williams, of 906 Greenhall Road, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 25 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Timothy Long, of 360 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 1 with one count of felony passing a worthless check. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Sean Revels, of 168 Shady Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 2 with one count of making harassing phone calls. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
•Michael Johnson, of 806 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged Feb. 3 with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged Feb. 4 with one count of damage injury to personal property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Jennifer Rogers, of 706 Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 5 with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond.
• Kia Foreman, of 108 Camelot Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 5 with one count of failure to heed lights/sirens and three counts of practicing dentistry without a license. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Patricia Gurganus, of 500 West Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 6 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Krystal Auxier, of 221 Shady Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 6 with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
• Dwayne Reid, of 740 Greenhall Road, Edenton, was charged Feb. 7 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Joseph White, of 109 Yeopim Trail, Hertford, was charged Feb. 7 with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance, one count of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance. A total $200,000 secured bond was set.
•Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged Feb. 7 with one count of damage/injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Lance White, of 332 King St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 8 with one count of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and one count of failure to pay child support. A $3,100 secured bond was set.
• Linwood Thatch, of 332 King St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance and one count of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. A $65,000 total secured bond was set.
• Nicole White, of 408 Meads Loop Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of communicating threats. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
• Brandon Skinner, of 118 Parker Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Bryce Searcy, of 141 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Searcy received a $3,000 secured bond.
• Caitlyn Mattison, of 130 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Mattison received a $500 secured bond.
• Patrick Peterson, of 807 North Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb 19 and charged with one count of failure to appear as required. Peterson received a $250 secured bond.
• Alize’ White, of 500 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. White received a $800 secured bond.
• Aaron Perkins, of 1770 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 22 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear as required. Perkins received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Kevin Foreman, of 2841 Tait Terrance, Norfolk, Va., was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, one count of maintain a vehicle for distribution of narcotics, one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of driving with a fictitious license and one count of simple assault. Foreman received a $7,500 secured bond.
• Shamon Holder, of 313 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of injury/damage to real property. Holder received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Kasawn Holley, of 330 Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of second-degree trespassing. Holley received a $500 secured bond.
• Cody Dykes, of 1809 Nixonton Road, Lot 2, Elizabeth City was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of stolen motor vehicle. Dykes received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Quanita Coleman, of 612 Factory St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and served an order for arrest for violating probation. Coleman received a $10,000 secured bond.