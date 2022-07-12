Perquimans sheriff crimewatch From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:• Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. An $8,000 secured bond was set.• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.• Jawuan Wilson, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female and assault on a government official. A $2,000 secured bond was set.• Donald Baker, of the 100 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.•William Frye, of the 1000 block of County Line Road, Belvidere, was arrested July 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A $1,500 secured bond was set.• Christopher Elliott, of the 100 block of Court St. Apartment 212, Edenton, was arrested July 3 and charged with larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.• Jerry Midgette, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying a public officer. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.• Ursula Jackson, of the 100 block of Seldon St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged with trespassing on real property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.• Michael Sylvester, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged with trespassing on real property. A $6,000 secured bond was set.• Lonnie Bunch, of the 100 block of Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested July 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,500 secured bond.• Nicholas Smith, of the 200 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $2,000 secured bond was set.• Steven Hassell, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Secured Bond Unsecured Bond Crime Criminal Law Law Building Industry Police Hertford Beach Block Larceny Road Real Property Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSheriff: 4 arrested in fatal shooting of Edenton womanLocal man charged with felony hit-and-run in pedestrian's deathProperty owned by Rivers scheduled for courthouse saleFirst cotton bloom reported in ChowanSuspect in fatal hit-run makes first court appearanceKirby gives school board ultimatum on discipline policyLazar named principal at Camden High SchoolCollision on N. Road StreetECSU graduates set the pace in elementary classroomsAgreement cancels sale of Rivers' property Images