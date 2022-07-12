The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:

• Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. An $8,000 secured bond was set.

• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.

• Jawuan Wilson, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female and assault on a government official. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

• Donald Baker, of the 100 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

•William Frye, of the 1000 block of County Line Road, Belvidere, was arrested July 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A $1,500 secured bond was set.

• Christopher Elliott, of the 100 block of Court St. Apartment 212, Edenton, was arrested July 3 and charged with larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

• Jerry Midgette, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying a public officer. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.

• Ursula Jackson, of the 100 block of Seldon St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged with trespassing on real property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

• Michael Sylvester, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged with trespassing on real property. A $6,000 secured bond was set.

• Lonnie Bunch, of the 100 block of Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested July 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,500 secured bond.

• Nicholas Smith, of the 200 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

• Steven Hassell, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.