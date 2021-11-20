The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office reports of recent arrests include:
• Amanda Hassell, of 122 Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was charged Nov. 2 with one count of financial card fraud. Hassell received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Josh Vaughn, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was charged Nov. 3 with one count of probation violation. Vaughn received a $20,000 secured bond.
• Ronnie Dance, of 2432 Peachtree Road, Elizabeth City, was charged Nov. 4 with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. Dance received a $9,000 secured bond.
• Coviah Thomas, of 137 Two Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Thomas received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Kathryn Willis, of 237 Tynch Town Road, Edenton, was charged Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Willis received a $4,000 secured bond.
• Amanda Darden, of 828 Gliden Road, Belvidere, was charged Nov. 6 with two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and one count of uttering a forged document. Darden received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Daniel Staffelli, of 828 Gliden Road, Belvidere, was charged Nov. 6 with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, four counts of uttering forged instruments and one count of one count of misdemeanor larceny. Staffelli received a $8,000 secured bond.
• Paula Goodpaster, of 1612 Centerhill Highway, Hertford, was charged Nov. 6 with one count misdemeanor stalking. Goodpaster received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Charles Leigh, of 109 Brayden Drive, Hertford, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. Leigh received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
• Laverta Leigh, of 109 Brayden Drive, Hertford, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. Leigh received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
• Tim Edwards, of 510 South Edenton Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 10 with one count of noise ordinance violation. Edwards did not receive a bond.
• Philip Keeter, of 106 Barker St., Edenton, was charged Nov. 10 with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of driving under the influence. Keeter received a $1,000 secured bond.