Keenan Downing, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested July 7 and charged with 14 counts of larceny by employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $280,000 secured bond.

Thomas Kroll, of the 500 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.

  