This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE ...Hurricane Idalia Forecast to make Landfall on the Florida Big Bend Wednesday... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * STORM INFORMATION: - About 880 miles southwest of Duck NC - 26.1N 84.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Idalia continues to move northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late this afternoon...and is forecast to turn northeast and make landfall along the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning before moving into southeast Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop by Thursday morning for coastal and inland Currituck County as well as the Currituck Sound. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Watch area. Strong winds could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong onshore winds could also lead to areas of minor to locally moderate coastal flooding. Heavy rain bands will begin to move northward toward the local area late Wednesday afternoon but especially on Thursday as deep tropical moisture increases across the Southeast United States. There will likely be a sharp rainfall gradient across the local area as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds south and east on Thursday. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast near and south of the Virginia North Carolina border with 0.5 to 1.5 inches for Hampton Roads and areas along and south of the Highway 58 corridor. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially along and south of the Virginia North Carolina border where a Flood Watch has been issued. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by early Thursday with strong winds lasting into early Friday. Seas build to 7 to 13 feet on Thursday and remain elevated into Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across coastal and inland Currituck County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across northeast North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are possible. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal northeast North Carolina, extending northward to coastal Virginia and the southern Chesapeake Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas may result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is possible, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 12 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.