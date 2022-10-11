Perquimans Sheriff's Crimewatch From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:David Demery, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.Donald Reilly of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespass.April Hardison, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with simple assault.Idasha Warren, of the 200 block of Lafayette Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with violating the school attendance law.Tre-Quan Jackson, of the 100 block of Camel Lot Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. A $6,000 secured bond was set.Christopher Boyce, of the 120 block of Nixon St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $4,000 secured bond was set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larceny Secured Bond Law Criminal Law Crime Misdemeanor Count Block Trespass Idasha Warren Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidCity may get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023Man charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedProject to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on trackEC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingChowan Sheriff's Office investigating death of 2-year-old boyCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumWaterman's: A mainstay in EdentonEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingPerquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmate Images