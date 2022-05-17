The Perquimans Sheriff made these recent arrests:
• Joshua Ferrell, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with two counts of failure to return rental property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Michael Vananden, of 580 Perrys Bridge Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 6 and charged on a fugitive warrant for violating probation. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• Tre-Quan Jackson, of 109 Camel Lot Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with one count of assault on a female. No bond was set.
• Joseph Schiffman, of Hemlock Street in Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance and one count of larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Phillip Jackson, of the 100 block of Pirates Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Jackson received a $67,500 secured bond.
• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of violating a domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.
• Arlen Colson, of the 400 block of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested April 21 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and one count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
• Edward Brothers, of the 100 block of Felton Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 22 and charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, injury to real property, interfering with emergency communications and two counts of failure to appear in court as required. No bond was set.
• William Davenport, of 150 block of Winfall Blvd., Winfall, was arrested April 22 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Jaden Swope, of the 150 block of Winfall Blvd., Winfall, was arrested April 22 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Brian Goodrow, of the 100 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failure to pay child support. A $1,000 bond was set.
• Lindwood Thatch, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Diego Perez-Morales, of the 14000 block of N.C. Highway 55, Dover, was arrested April 23 and charged with breaking and entering. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
• Phylicia Hunter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with two counts of second-degree trespass. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Shawn Myers, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with making harassing phone calls.
• Kecia Twine, of the 200 block of Tyler Lane, Edenton, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.