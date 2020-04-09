Perquimans Sheriff’s arrest between March 20 and April 2:
Diana Privott of Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested March 21 and charged with writing worthless checks. Bond/other.
Michael Johnson of Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 26 and charged with larceny. Bond/other.
Karyn Pickop of Jordan Loop, Tyner, was arrested March 27 and charged with possession of burglary tools, injury/damage to real property and breaking/entering. Bond was set at $20,000 secured.
Norman Sawyer of White Hat Road, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and injury to personal property. Bond/other.
Joshua Midgette of South Shiloh was arrested March 30 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch IV controlled substance and possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,500 unsecured.