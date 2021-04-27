Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between April 16 and April 23:
Alize White of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested April 16 and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and felony possession of narcotics. Bond was set at $11,000 unsecured.
Austin Johnson of Elizabeth City was arrested April 16 and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $22,000 secured.
Alexis Warren of White Street, Hertford, was arrested April 16 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond was a written promise.
Mark Sullivan of Spence Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 19 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $250 secured.
Autumn Dickerson of Longview Est., Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with injury to personal property. Bond/other.
Michaela Hebert of Longview Est., Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Jason Winslow of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with second degree trespassing and stalking. Bond/other.
Austin Miller of Tyner was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Alkeem Archer of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Arlen Colson of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested April 22 and charged with possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Tyquan Dance of Kennedy Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 22 and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintain vehicle cs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500 unsecured.
Lisa Burrows of Holly Street, Hertford, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.