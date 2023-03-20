The following students from Perquimans County were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists at College of The Albemarle for the fall 2022 semester.
President’s list
Daniel Anderson Castro, Israel Vincent Denny, Evelyn Chantell Lee, Justin Adam Richardson, Eby Anne Scaff.
Dean’s list
Grant M Alcon, Mason James Alcon, Sarah Elizabeth Cartwright, Madilyn Riley Chaulk, Maura Clare Colson, Jacob Steven Comoroski, Alicia Marie Felton, Miranda Kay Harrell, Rayann Grace Hooten, Katelyn Jessica Howard, Jesi Mae Nixon, Sydney Elyse Russell and Hailee Williamson.
Students eligible for the President’s List must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in a semester in courses numbered at or above the 100 level and have no grade below an “A” and no incompletes for that term.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List must complete 12 curriculum hours in a semester in courses numbered at or above 100. They also must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average, and have grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the term.
Jordan, Christian make WCU chancellor’s list
CULLOWHEE — Two Hertford residents were among the more than 2,000 students named to the Chancellor’s List at Western Carolina University for the fall semester. Gary Jordan and Kathryn Christian received the honor.
To qualify for the honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.