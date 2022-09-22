...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
I can remember every August when I was a teenager — not only because it was hot and dry, but also because it was a signal that summer was over.
School sports teams started practicing in August, which meant that your mornings and afternoons were normally booked with practices until school started. Once practices started, that meant summer was officially over if you were a student.
School has started back and now it is time to get back into the routine of school. That means going to bed early, getting up earlier than you want, and doing homework. While starting another school year might seem like the end of the world to kids, it is actually a great opportunity for many of them.
A new school year means a fresh start with new teachers and maybe even a new school. A chance to catch up with friends that you haven’t been following all summer on Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. It’s a chance to make new friends and find things to occupy your free time. It is also a time to consider new extracurricular activities.
Many kids have sports that they are trying out for. Others may be trying out for a school play or even starting to learn to play an instrument. These activities are what many people consider traditional afterschool activities and kids look forward to them. They are great ways to engage youth after school hours and give them something to work at. However, we should not forget about other opportunities for kids.
4-H is a youth organization that provides excellent opportunities for kids to join and be a part of. 4-H is not just about learning to cook or raise livestock any more. 4-H youth today learn about citizenship, shooting sports, STEM programs, and much more.
4-H also teaches youth about assisting others with community service projects that help benefit people in their community. 4-H can also be a family event creating quality family time since parents oftentimes volunteer to be club leaders. Parents who volunteer help shape and mold the youth of today to become the future leaders of tomorrow.
4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18 and has programs in each county. To find out more about 4-H and its opportunities for youth and volunteers contact your Pasquotank County 4-H Agent Mason Lawrence by phone at 252-338-3954.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.