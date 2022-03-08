Waking up at 5:30 a.m. on a Monday morning to help my father load up hogs to be sent to processing was normal for me.
Growing up I was blessed to work on my family farm raising broiler chickens, hogs, and raising crops.
That way of life is not normal these days. With fewer and fewer farms, youth these days are missing out on the opportunity to care for and raise animals.
That statement is very sad to say because there are many life lessons that I learned from growing up and working with livestock.
The good news for local families and youth is that this opportunity hasn’t been lost. Each year many 4-H youth in the area participate in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. These youth purchase animals such as hogs, goats, lambs or even a steer. They bring them to their houses or keep them somewhere locally and then they learn about raising the animals.
Youth learn what the basic needs are for their animals and also how to provide for the animals’ needs. Youth also get to learn the very important lessons about how the animal comes first and how you need to make sure that they always have fresh, clean water and feed each day.
Youth learn how to clean the pens or stalls that the animals are housed in. They take them out for walks on a daily basis to help train the animal to walk with them.
Showing livestock is a family affair for most of these youth. When youth are very young it takes the help of a parent or older sibling to show the younger youth how to care for and show their animals.
In our spring 4-H show exhibiting animals is often a tradition. Many of our youth have parents and even grandparents whom participated in this show when they were growing up.
These parents and grandparents show up year after year to not only support their youth but are always willing to assist another youth with their animal projects. There are many bonds of friendships that are forged in a show barn.
Youth themselves often form tight bonds with fellow exhibitors who are their competition during the shows. You can often see these kids playing or socializing before and after the shows. The friendships are not just among the competitors, though.
Youth often work so much with their animals that a bond is created between the animals and the exhibitors. The youth and animal spend countless hours together; the youth care for the animal and work for their time in the show ring.
In the show ring the youth exhibit their animals two times. Once the judge is evaluating the animals for their market ability: how sound the animal is, its muscling, the amount of fat the animal has on it, and its overall appearance.
The second contest is to judge the youth on how they exhibit their animal. The judge evaluates how the youth is keeping eye contact with the judge and how well that youth can keep its animal in the best view of the judge.
After the competition the animals are brought back in on the last night of the show for a live auction where local businesses and community members come in to buy the animals. Youth use the funds raised for their project the following year to save for a college fund.
If this interest you or your youth I encourage you to contact a 4-H agent in your local county Cooperative Extension office and talk to them about how you can get started in this wonderful program.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.