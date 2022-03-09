People obviously aren’t born criminals. Criminal behaviors are learned as a person grows up. As a police officer, I readily recognized on many occasions that many young criminals had been exposed to a home and family life that influenced who they had become. Their parents or others responsible for their growth failed them for various reasons.
Parents must be bold. For example, I recall being called to a home where the parents wanted me to take their 13-year-old son to jail immediately. They were physically afraid of him.
I grew up with a favorite hymn on page 397 of the Baptist hymnal. It was and still is one of my favorites. It’s “God, Give Us Christian Homes.” Stanza one says that the Bible must be the foundation: “God, give us Christian homes! Homes where the Bible is loved and taught, Homes where the Master’s will is sought, Homes crowned with beauty Thy love has wrought. God give us Christian homes!”
The Bible needs to be loved and taught in the home because, as it says in 2 Timothy 3:16-17, it is God’s inspired message for all humankind. When the Bible is the family’s foundation, the Master’s will is sought because the members will develop the attitude, as it states in Luke 22:42, “Not my will, but Thine be done.” As it says in Psalm 127:1, such a home will be crowned with the beauty of God’s love because it will be built upon the Lord’s will.
Stanza two of “God, Give Us Christian Homes” states that the father must be true and strong. “God, Give us Christian homes! Homes where the father is true and strong, Homes that are free from the blight of wrong, Homes that are joyous with love and song. God give us Christian homes!”
As we’re told in Colossians 3:19, the husband and father must love his wife and children. He must take the lead in keeping the home free from wrong by commanding family members, as it states in Genesis 18:19, to keep the ways of the Lord. He must also take the lead, as it states in Deuteronomy 6:5-7, in promoting the joyousness of song and teaching them to love the Lord.
Stanza three of the hymn states that the mother must be queen and show that God’s will is best: “God give us Christian homes! Homes where the mother, in queenly quest, Strives to show others Thy way is best, Homes where the Lord is an honored guest. God, give us Christian homes!”
The wife and mother are the home’s queen because, as it states in 1 Timothy 5:14, she guides or manages the household. She shows others that God’s way is best by submitting to her husband and doing, as it points out in Colossians 3:18, what is proper for the family. When the mother truly loves her husband and children, it states in Titus 2:4-5, the Lord will be an honored guest in that home because the word of God cannot be blasphemed.
Stanza four of the hymn states that the children must be taught to know the Lord: “God, give us Christian homes! Homes, where the children are led to know Christ in His beauty Who loves them so, Homes where the altar fires, burn and glow. God Give us Christian homes!”
As it states in Colossians 3:20-21, parents must train their children to love and obey first the parents and then God. In this way, Ephesians 5:1-2 states, the children will be led to know the beauty and love of Christ. The alter fires figuratively represent the home’s emphasis on making God’s will the center of the home so that, as 2 Timothy 1:3-5 states, the parents’ faith is passed on to the children.
Stopping crime starts in the home. As Proverbs 22:6 states, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.