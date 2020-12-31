A Different Way To Tell The Christmas Story

Zacharias was an aging priest that day, When the words of an angel nearly blew him away.
“You and your wife shall have a baby boy, Name him John, for he shall spread great joy. He will be great in the sight of the Lord, He will be filled with God’s Word, That the Messiah will soon appear.”
This was John’s message so clear! An angel appeared to Mary one day, This is what Gabriel had to say.
“Rejoice, highly one, the Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women.” (How true!) “You have been chosen to carry God’s Son. You will name Him Jesus.” The angel is not done. “He will be called the Son of God most High.”
Then the angel flew back to the sky! Mary told the news to Joseph, who found it hard to believe. That night, this message from an angel, Joseph would receive.
“The child she will bring forth is to be called Jesus! He will save His people from their sins.” (ALL of us!)
Just as he was told, Joseph took Mary as his wife, And Joseph stood true to Mary for the rest of his life.
Just before Jesus was born, news came from the king, “Everyone must go to their place of birth to register for taxing.”
It was a long trip to Bethlehem, And the trip would be hard for both of them! They could not find an inn to stay; All they could find was a barn and some hay. Mary gave birth in this place of danger, The baby was wrapped in cloth and laid in a manger.
They stayed there until they could travel again, Then their return trip they began. Just before they left to return home, They had some shepherds to come, And they bowed before the child, And the story they told was really wild!
“We were tending our sheep last night, When some angels came and gave us a fright!” They said, ”Christ the Lord has been born this day, And you will find Him lying in a manger of hay.”
Some time after arriving back to Bethlehem, An unexpected thing happened with them. Wise men came from afar, They were led by a bright, new star. They came and knelt before the young child, Then they presented gifts to Him, (How wild!)
They gave to Him gold, frankincense, and myrrh. And that is how this story did occur.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!