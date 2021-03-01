A Dog's View: Humans Are Interesting

Greetings, fair readers of the Perquimans Weekly.
You may think that anything written by a dog doesn’t merit serious attention, but what many humans do not seem to understand is that we dogs are highly evolved intellectually and best equipped when it comes to understanding the human mindset.
I read an article somewhere that placed chimpanzees and elephants at the top of the animal intelligence chain. Dogs came in ninth. Ninth – behind parrots and octopuses, if you can believe that.
The PhD who came up with the rankings should know better. A parrot will never give you a straight answer and simply repeat what you’re saying, while octopuses are notorious for being silent but brazenly “handsy”.
In my opinion, on the intelligence scale, we canines are right up there with chimps and elephants. But while we may be on the same intellectual level, let’s face it--who would you rather be sharing your living room with?
Having given this much thought, I felt it might benefit Readers of this publication to have me impart to them useful knowledge regarding how we canines view the world and, as important, how we can teach our humans to behave such that they can better function in society.
As it turns out, humans are quite an interesting species. For whatever reason, they have over the course of thousands of years attached themselves ferociously to dogs.
They seem to be willing to do anything to keep canines happy and for what reason I really can’t say.
Frankly, I don’t know what the attraction is. That said, it doesn’t hurt to own a human or two. In fact, I’d highly recommend it. I find that with proper training, they can be quite useful to have around.
I have one human at home. Some dog friends of mine have two, although I truly don’t know how they manage that. I find that having just one can be quite challenging.
It took some time to teach my human to adapt to my needs, but you’ll find that with a bit of luck, you might get a human who is a faster learner than mine turned out to be.
With mine, it took a bit of time for him to understand even my most basic signals, such as when I wanted to eat, or when I wanted to go for a walk, or when I needed to have the door opened, or when I felt the need to be entertained. He now seems to function well enough and I’ve learned not to be very demanding.
This sometimes gives my human reason to be quite dismissive. For example, he will go for a while without paying any attention to me. Sometimes, he’ll wander off somewhere for a couple of hours without ever telling me where he’s heading, which I find mildly irritating.
No doubt, having a human or two at home can at times be trying, so I will be happy to share with my Readers hints as to how to better care for humans and by doing so, make them more suitable companions.
I will also be devoting portions of any future columns to discussing common misconceptions when it comes to dogs. Readers might be surprised to hear how often words pertaining to canines are used in ways that can be confusing and sometimes quite derogatory or disturbing.
Today, for example, I’d like to address the expression “dog-eat-dog”. Now seriously—in what universe would I ever see one of my fellow canines dining on a fellow dog? Do humans actually view us as being cannibalistic?
In fact, this expression directly contradicts an old Latin saying, “canis caninam non est”, meaning “a dog does not eat the flesh of a dog”. Somewhere along the line, some lackey with poor knowledge of Latin somehow misinterpreted this to have just the opposite meaning.
Let me say this here and now—dogs do not eat other dogs.
So dear Readers, I implore you--please refrain from ever using this horrific expression again.
Another feature that will appear in the future will consist of interviews with and brief sketches of dogs in and around northeast NC, a section I call Puppy Profiles. I feel that by educating my Readers about my fellow canines and how they control their humans, we all can better understand humans, and by doing so, learn to tolerate them, perhaps even to the point of becoming friends with them.
Today’s spotlight is on Billy who lives on Blount Street in Edenton with his two humans. I asked Billy about how he first found his humans. It appears that he once had other humans in another part of town until one day, a one-legged human in desperate search of canine companionship stopped by his house.
Overcome with compassion for this simple-minded human, Billy accompanied him to what is now his current residence. Billy currently enjoys the company of another canine at the house named Betty. Billy tells me that Betty is a pure-bred poodle, and as such will sometimes seemingly lord her pedigreed status over Billy.
Billy says that being of dubious origin, he can sometimes feel looked down upon by other dogs in town and admits to resorting at times to rambunctious behavior in his attempt to get his share of attention. His primary approach seems to be unbridled humor as he was known to be the designated clown of his litter.
It seems to have worked on his humans who at first did not appear to know what to make of Billy, but through patience and constant coaching, they now seem to be much more comfortable with their place and role in the house.
Billy says that he loves to eat (with anything that falls on the floor being fair game), go on walks, and go swimming when he has the chance. He feels his best physical traits to be his expressive eyes that he feels pop in a soulful fashion, as well as his long, sharp teeth which, when bared, act as a defense against anyone looking to do harm to his humans.
Occasionally. we canines are fortunate enough to have in our households humans who demonstrate an unusually high level of intelligence.
A good friend of mine, a Kangal Shepherd named Hakan, writes me regularly from Istanbul. Hakan comes from a long line of Kangals, the national dog of Turkey, and he has a human at home he calls Orhan Parmuk who appears to have won a number of awards, including a Nobel Prize for Literature.
While perhaps not as prestigious as winning Best in Show at Westminster, Orhan has apparently distinguished himself among his fellow humans.
Hakan tells me that Orhan came up with a very insightful observation which, in closing, I am happy to share with my Readers: “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.”
And it is with that thought that I leave you today.