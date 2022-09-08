Briton Rivière was a British artist who lived and worked in the 19th and 20th centuries. He exhibited various paintings at the Royal Academy but committed much of his life to paintings of animals.

One of his animal paintings is the 1892 oil on canvas titled “Daniel’s Answer to the King.” In the image, one witnesses seven fierce lions and lionesses, all of which seem to have a look of defeat. There is carnage on the floor of the den. Daniel is standing, his back facing the lions, looking up into the light. It is in Daniel one finds the posture for success.