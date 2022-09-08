...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Briton Rivière was a British artist who lived and worked in the 19th and 20th centuries. He exhibited various paintings at the Royal Academy but committed much of his life to paintings of animals.
One of his animal paintings is the 1892 oil on canvas titled “Daniel’s Answer to the King.” In the image, one witnesses seven fierce lions and lionesses, all of which seem to have a look of defeat. There is carnage on the floor of the den. Daniel is standing, his back facing the lions, looking up into the light. It is in Daniel one finds the posture for success.
You may or may not know Daniel’s story and while his entire story is too long to tell, let me merely focus on the account of the lions’ den found in Daniel Chapter 6. Darius came to power and signed a law that no one was permitted to pray to anyone except him. The law did not hinder Daniel, and he continued to pray to God three times a day, even in the face of death.
When the king learned that Daniel continued to pray to God, the king looked for a loophole in the law to pardon Daniel because the king was fond of Daniel. When no loophole could be found, the king had no choice but to sentence Daniel to death in the lions’ den.
All night the king could not sleep because he was worried about Daniel. At first light, the king went to check on Daniel and was delighted to find that Daniel’s God had delivered him from the lions. I am convinced that Daniel’s posture was his key to success. Scripture (Daniel 6:22) does not record all the details of Daniel’s time inside the den, but Scripture gives us countless insights into Daniel’s life.
Over and over, we witness Daniel’s absolute unwavering dependence on God for help and strength. Daniel trusts God to do what Daniel cannot do for himself. It’s Daniel’s posture that leads to his success; it’s Daniel’s posture that leads to victory after victory. A heart devoted to God is Daniel’s posture for success.
In life, we will all face the lions’ den. Your lions might be spiritual; they might be peers, so-called “friends,” or a plethora of other possibilities. The posture of your heart determines the key to success in any adverse situation. If you look at your lions’ den and think, “Oh, I can handle this all by myself,” you will find yourself defeated; however, if you adopt Daniel’s posture, you will find success that brings glory to God.
We are postured for success when we realize that we are not righteous people (Psalm 14:1-3; Romans 3:10); that we cannot win the battle alone (Romans 8:37); that we must have a redeemer (Galatians 5:1; Titus 2:14); and that we must surrender our will to God’s will and submit to His leadership.
May we be like Rivière’s depiction of Daniel, back turned to our opposition, looking up into The Light (John 8:12), talking to the King of Kings and Lord of Lords (Revelation 19:16). May we say with the psalmist from Psalm 121, I lift up my eyes … my help comes from God … for He keeps me from all evil … from this time forth and forevermore.