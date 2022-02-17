Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and I have heard lots of talk about love. People have different ideas about what love is and what love is not. Many of these ideas have merit; others make me wonder what our Western culture has taught us concerning love.
Scripture has defined love, and the Scripture has given us a definitive picture regarding love — real love — God’s kind of love. First, we must understand the original language to understand love properly.
We have said before the kind of love God demonstrates is known as “chesed” in Hebrew and “agape” in Greek. Chesed is most often translated as “steadfast love” or “lovingkindness,” while agape is God’s “goodwill” and “benevolence.”
Paul gives us the definition of love in 1 Corinthians 13:4-5, saying love is patient and love is kind. It does not envy; it does not boast; it is not proud. It does not dishonor others; it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. If we look at the original language, Paul is saying “agape love” is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs.
Agape is unconditional love, the highest form of love, and contrasts with “philia,” brotherly love, “philautia,” self-love, or “eros,” erotic love. Agape embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and perseveres irrespective of condition.
Love is kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs. Our natural nature does not allow for this higher form of love. Our nature says, yes, I can love my sisters and brothers within reason; I can love myself, within reason; and I can love romantically, within reason.
Still, to love unconditionally is a foreign concept. To offer the highest form of love and operate within the highest state of love, we must know God through belief in His dear Son and be filled with God’s Spirit; this is why Jesus told Nicodemus you must be “born again” in John Chapter 3.
To know what love is — real love — unconditional love, and to operate in this higher form of God-love, we must have a new nature, a “born-again” nature. You can attempt higher love apart from knowing God, but you will never be entirely successful. Apart from belief in Christ and the indwelling presence of God’s Spirit, humanity can never understand or operate in the highest form of love. There will always be a climax to humanity’s love apart from God. There is nothing but love with God — there is no ceiling on God’s love. God’s love is unfailing, steadfast and eternal.
With God, it is not, “I’ll be kind if.” With God, it is agape — I am kind regardless. When God’s Spirit fills the believer, the believer can say the same, not because the believer has the ability, but because God is working through the believer.
What is love? Love is kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs. To operate in and understand this higher form of love requires God. If you have never trusted God, choose Him today and watch how His love will cause you to love like never before.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com/.