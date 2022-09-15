Of all the humbling experiences that we go through in life, donning a lowly hospital gown is at the bottom of the list. The cheerful nurse hands you a flat square of fabric that unfolds like floppy origami as you try to find the little ties and snaps that are the only thing that stand between you and total humiliation. They are sized to cover a small village and there is no nipping, tucking or ruching to make you feel less of a fool.

Yet, the Ukrainian soldiers near Kherson, in the south, would love them. They launched a swift counter-offensive to push the unsuspecting Russian soldiers east to the river. Successfully. But the fighting style has changed. And so have the injuries. The Ukrainian forces are fighting with boots and artillery as they move east. The Russians are responding with rocket fire.