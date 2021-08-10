God created us to be images of Him.
Sadly, the older we get, the less natural creativity, joy, strength and love are.
It seems often that it’s children who portray more eloquently the attributes of God. They love and trust without the adult voice of pain muddying the interaction.
I am not saying there isn’t any wisdom in being cautious, but God would always have us choose freedom to wisdom. When we speak of our relationship with God, we most often mention “our” faith. Well, what is the correlation or the parallel in our lives that our faith displays in God?
What we see as “faith” in our lives is seen as faithfulness in God. We call the human attribute faith because faithfulness means it has already been proven, whereas faith is something we are proving day after day.
And that’s just it. We have to prove our faith - our belief in a being we cannot see - every day. We treat others a certain way because we believe Jesus would treat them that way and because we will have to answer to Him.
I see the faithfulness of God more and more the older I get. I hope my faith in Him is also on display more and more as I get older. If God is forever faithful, I can live a life of faith knowing He will provide what I need.
One of the greatest tests of life is in relationships. I think it’s wise to realize that not a single relationship will see you through your entire life except your relationship with God. He will be with you in every single season of your life. He is faithful. His faithfulness is providential because He provides the people you need in every circumstance.
You can trust Him to bring you exactly what you need when you need Him. This trust is the essence of faith.
In Acts 15 and 16, Paul and Barnabas enjoy great moments of success and deep hurt in disagreement with one another. This powerhouse team breaks up and goes their separate ways. It reads like a tragedy to me. They stand on their principles and, in so doing, cut one another out of their futures.
Barnabas heads on another missionary journey with his cousin, John Mark, and Paul chooses Silas, Timothy and Luke as his new companions.
This circumstance disappoints me as a reader, but look what God is doing. Now, two teams are preaching the Gospel. Paul is teaching and raising up Timothy, and Barnabas is building up John Mark. Silas gets the opportunity to provide a different relationship and see all that God has accomplished. Luke, the writer of Acts, gets to see with fresh eyes the mission of God.
If you live and die on every person that enters and leaves your life, it’s going to be a tough road. But, if you can trust God, your only consistent friend, that He will bring you what and who you need to accomplish His will in your life, I am sure you will have more peace, joy and patience in your journey.
Well, look at that. If you just have faith, you might increase in all the other attributes of God too. Maybe that’s why His faithfulness is lovely, and our faith can move mountains. Trust Him with your tomorrow. He’s already there with everything you need.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.