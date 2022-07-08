Last Thursday Edenton lost an angel, but heaven gained one.
I met Virginia Wood before I had moved into the Speight house. She was volunteering at the Barker House after church on a Sunday afternoon. We must have talked over an hour about her beloved town.
She became one of my first friends here and I have so many fond memories of time spent with her. Sitting on a porch, at a meeting or at bible study, just talking. She loved life and God, and she loved Edenton and Edenton loved her.
I remember when she told me she had cancer. She said not to be sad that she was ready whenever the time comes. She was always a strong woman throughout mishaps like her fall at Greenfield or the loss of friends. She was a cheerful, positive presence.
I am so happy I was able to make a luncheon for her last December. Even though it was her birthday she brought me her famous shortbread heart cookies. Virginia shared these cookies at many a potluck or occasion in town. They were so good. I asked many times for the recipe, but she never shared it. So in her honor I have tried to replicate it. It’s not the same and never will be again as they weren’t made by Virginia. The only special ingredient you need is to make them with is love. We miss you, Virginia. I miss you, dear friend.
This week I have included my recipe for shortbread hearts in honor of Virginia. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Shortbread Hearts
Makes 65 small hearts
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ cups unsalted butter at room temperature
• ⅓ cup sugar
• ¾ cup powdered sugar
• ½ teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 3¼ cups AP flour
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
2. Using a stand mixer with a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars. Add the salt and vanilla. Add the flour, continuing to mix until combined.
3. Remove the dough and form into a ball. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and rest for 30 minutes.
4. Place half of the dough onto a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper. Flatten into a round disc and cover with another sheet of parchment. Using a rolling pin roll to ½-inch thick. Cut out cookies with a cutter and then carefully transfer unbaked cookies with a spatula to parchment-lined sheet pans. Chill for 15 minutes in the freezer.
5. Bake at 325 degrees for 14 minutes, but do not allow to brown. Cool cookies on the pan 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a cooling rack and brush with powdered sugar, then cool completely. Store in an air-tight container for 10 days, or freeze.