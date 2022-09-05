Low-fat Max.jpg

Max the mixed-up rescue mutt loves his low-fat diet — too much.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

My wife read aloud this internet meme: “They should make an alarm clock that sounds like a dog about to puke. Nothing gets you out of bed faster.”

So true. And not so funny. Our little dog, Max, the half schnauzer half Jack Russell rescue mutt, has apparently decided to test the theory — as if such a test were necessary.

