Advent: Considering Mary

We have entered the season of Advent. Advent means the arrival of a notable person, thing, or event.
I believe this definition brings clarification to the season because we set our focus on the person of the Messiah—Christ Jesus, the beginning of a new thing God is doing in the history of humanity, and the event of Messiah’s appearance on the world stage.
Matthew, the Jewish apostle, tells us how Jesus the Messiah was born. His mother, Mary, was engaged to be married to Joseph. But before the marriage took place, while she was still a virgin, she became pregnant through the Holy Spirit’s power (Matthew 1:18).
Luke, the Gentile historian, goes into greater detail when he wrote, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a village in Galilee, to a virgin named Mary. She was engaged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of King David. Gabriel appeared to Mary and said, Greetings, favored of God!
The Lord is with you! Confused and disturbed, Mary tried to think what the angel could mean. The angel continued to say, Don’t be afraid, you have found favor with God! You will conceive and give birth to a Son, and you will name Him Jesus. He will be very great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give Him the throne of His ancestor David, and He will reign over Israel forever; His Kingdom will never end!
Mary asked the angel; how can this happen? The angel replied, The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the baby to be born will be holy, and he will be called the Son of God. Mary responded by saying I am the Lord’s servant; may everything you have said about me come true (Luke 1:26-38).
In the first part of our advent celebration, I want to consider Mary. Mary plays a vital role in the birth of The Christ. Her life demonstrates some excellent characteristics and traits from which we can benefit.
First, she listens. She might not understand; she might even be a little frightened, but she does not dismiss the communication of God. Mary listens and hears the will of God as communicated by the angel.
If there was ever a time in human history where Christian people need to be still and listen to the voice of God, it is now. There are so many voices trying to sidetrack us from listening to what is truly important.
Fear tries to take prominence through COVID; uncertainty tries to take the spotlight through the turmoil surrounding the recent elections, but for the Christian, our sole focus should be God. In order to survive the uncertainty of the days in which we live, like Mary, we must listen to God.
Second, Mary questions. Mary does not question in a way that doubts God’s ability; no, she asks in a way that assures she does not mess-up His will. Her question is, how can I give birth to The Christ because I have never been intimate with a man. Too often in Scripture, we read about people questioning God’s ability, and that does not please God. Perhaps, even in our lives, we question how God will accomplish something.
We should be more like Mary; our questioning God should look like: how can I do what You are asking—what are the steps You desire me to follow? Christians must remember that with God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26).
Third, her willingness. Mary replies, I am God’s servant; I will submit to His will. Please, understand, Mary lived in a time where being pregnant outside the bounds of marriage could cost her very life. What Mary was saying, I will do God’s will, even if it costs me my life.
Like Mary, we should be willing to do the things God asks of us. What kind of things does God ask of us? Love (Mark 12:31), forgive (Colossians 3:13), and to share His good news (Mark 16:15), to name three things God asks, but there are hundreds more recorded in Scripture.
Mary first listened, she then questioned to get all the facts about How God would execute His will through her willingness, and then she was willing.
Mary accepted God’s will, even if it cost her everything. In the business of this season, may we consider Mary—take the time to be still to hear God’s communication to us, get the details without questioning His ability, and then willingly accept His will—even if it costs us everything.