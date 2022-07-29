Once upon a time, “camp meetings” were a regular part of church culture in America. There are stories from the 1800s about people walking 15 miles through woods and fields to come upon a large gathering of folks singing, praying and preaching.

The stories I’ve read told of people walking in silence until hearing faint voices that grew richer with each step until they would find a whole crowd earnestly seeing and seeking God. Camp meetings are reminiscent of, but not directly related to, the Feast of Tabernacles in the Old Testament.

