As we ring in the new year many people resolve to become healthier and happier. The holiday season is often one of overindulgence and with a little effort we can replace the season’s heavy, rich foods with lighter fresh ingredients.
There are so many ways to incorporate healthy fresh fruits and vegetables into meals. But protein is essential to boost your energy and metabolism and keep your system running on an even keel. Many foods beyond red meats and poultry are a good source of protein such as milk, yogurt and eggs.
Vegetables and legumes like avocado, black beans, lentils and spinach are also sources of protein, as well as many nuts and seeds. Seafood and fish are also an excellent choice for lean high-quality protein.
A colorful dish that beautifully combines fruits, vegetables and fish is my recipe for Ahi Tuna Napoleon. It offers the explosion of flavor from an ahi tuna poke but served as a layered napoleon and is pretty enough for a lunch entrée or a dinner course.
The key ingredient is the ahi tuna, and it must be very fresh sushi-grade yellowfin. You can get fresh tuna from Floyd Layden at Edenton Farmers Market. I like the ahi tuna from Fresh Market which is certified sushi grade and flash frozen on the boat. The quality and freshness of the fish is so important and with any food safety concerns those with compromised immune systems or who are pregnant should avoid food not cooked to temperature.
I’ll admit that there are a lot of ingredients in my sauce recipe, but once purchased they can be used for a variety of Asian dishes. And if not all the sauce components can be found just season to taste keeping in mind the balance of sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami which are the five taste elements that build how we perceive flavor.
Layering the napoleon is also a little tricky and does take practice. It’s best to get a round food mold with a press for around $12, or simply concoct your own out of a sanitized empty can from vegetables. When layering the napoleon it’s important to season each ingredient separately and to press each layer after it’s added.
This week I have included my recipe for ahi tuna napoleon. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Composed Ahi Tuna Napoleon
Serves 6
Dressing
INGREDIENTS
• ¼ cup tamari or soy sauce
• 1 teaspoon miso paste
• 1 tablespoon mirin
• 1 teaspoon ponzu
• 1 teaspoon wasabi paste, optional
• ¼ cup rice vinegar
• ½ cup lime juice
• 3 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
• ½ teaspoon hot chili garlic sauce or Sambal Oelek, optional
• 2 tablespoons cilantro or parsley, finely chopped
• 1 bunch of green onions, thinly sliced
• Butter lettuce
PREPARATION
• Whisk together the dressing and season with salt and pepper.
• Place the red onion, yellow pepper, cucumber, mango, avocado, jalapeno, and radishes in separate bowls and lightly toss with some of the dressing. Set aside.
• On desired serving plate lay out a small bed of lettuce. In a mold on the lettuce bed tightly layer together all the vegetables and tuna beginning with the avocado, and press after each layer. If you don’t have a culinary mold, substitute a clean hollowed-out aluminum can. Press down on the final layer while slowly removing the mold to reveal the freestanding napoleon. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
• Whisk the dressing and drizzle the napoleons with the dressing and garnish with green onion, sesame seeds and cilantro or parsley. Serve immediately.