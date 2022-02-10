Today, America is on the brink of becoming a corrupt, immoral and lawless country with no worldly respect. Timothy 3:1-15 describes today’s America: “This also know, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”
As I was being raised, my father always advised me to let my conscience be my guide. I ask, does the Lord speak to us through our conscience in a still small voice? Our conscience is the moral basis that helps guide prosocial behavior and leads us to behave in socially acceptable ways. Our conscience is the part of our personality that helps us decide between right and wrong and keeps us from acting upon our most basic urges and desires. It makes us feel guilty when we do something wrong and good when we do something kind.
Today, do people listen to their conscience? Or, does the end justify the means? Does the end also determine right or wrong? Honesty and morality are no longer associated with decision-making. Many elected officials today take oaths of office with no commitment to serve by their sworn oaths. Career politicians become very wealthy. They tell lies and engage in corruption for their political survival. How does this happen?
Thomas Jefferson, founding father and 3rd president of The United States, wrote: “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart and in time depraves all its good dispositions.”
For any civilized society to exist, there must be law and order. Laws must be enforced and criminals prosecuted. This responsibility of law enforcement falls upon our police officers and prosecuting attorneys.
Today, our police are being demonized, harassed, and threatened with defunding and elimination while violent criminals menace innocent victims. Criminals are now recognized as heroes, while our police are considered criminals, especially in the legitimate use of deadly force.
As a result, some prosecutors release these violent criminals only to have them menace innocent victims again. Many politicians support criminals and their acts, including rioting, over innocent victims. As a result, criminals no longer fear the judicial system. This is causing many police officers to abandon their careers. Those remaining are the targets of assassination. Innocent communities suffer.
America is imploding as a civilized society. Christianity is under attack as a growing evil culture is supported. Few have a conscience anymore, and among those who do, are they being listened to? Pray for America!
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.