A Christian’s core belief is that God sent His son in human form to the earth; that he walked among us, giving us examples by which to live. God’s son was then tormented and executed; His body was placed in a tomb, where, three days later, He rose from the dead. That belief supports His claim as the all-powerful, eternal son of God and our savior. But first, you must believe!
Do you trust the New Testament to be accurate and factual? Or are you of the group that denies Christ ever existed — that the entire New Testament is a fabrication? It is not a conspiracy theory. The disciples didn’t get together and concoct their stories, then go about teaching and preaching before recording all the events. No. They didn’t fabricate Jesus’s resurrection; they lived and died for Him, with all but one dying a martyr’s death. They certainly would not have done so for a fiction they created.
The “religious” leaders thought they had put an end to Jesus when they crucified Him. But they found this not to be true when Peter told them in Acts 3:15: “You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. We are witnesses of this.” The people and the religious leaders of that day killed Jesus.
Barabbas was imprisoned and facing death because of his insurrection against the Roman government and his murders. In Luke 23:18-21, we read that “with one voice, they cried out, ‘Away with this man! Release Barabbas to us!’ But they kept shouting, ‘Crucify him! Crucify him!’” Thus, Barabbas became the first person Jesus saved by going to the cross.
After His resurrection, Jesus walked the earth for 40 days — not 40 hours, not four days — but 40 days. Why this number? Firstly, Jesus kept His promise to rise from the dead, so we can believe He will keep all His other promises.
Secondly, He did it to demonstrate that He was, indeed, alive. Thirdly, he did it assure us that we also will be resurrected. Jesus showed Himself to more than 500 people, proving He was indeed alive. Then, at the end of the 40 days, He went to the Mount of Olives and ascended into heaven.
There is a significant difference between knowing Jesus and knowing about Him. When you know Christ, you will be motivated to share the good news with others. Before departing this earth, Jesus gave the Great Commission to the disciples. In Mark 16:15, we read: “He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the good news to all creation. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.’”
Baptism alone, without faith, will not provide you with salvation. Recall the criminal crucified beside Jesus — he was saved without being baptized. So it is not the water of baptism that redeems us but God’s grace. As we grow in our relationship with Christ, we will be presented with opportunities and inner strength to tell His message and share His greatness.
The 11 disciples experienced a radical transformation from quivering, trembling, cringing cowards who hid behind locked doors filled with fear. They did “go into all the world and preach the good news to all people.” Peter preached the Gospel in Pontus, Galatia, Cappadocia, Betania, Italy, and Asia. Jesus referred to James (son of Zebedee) as one of the sons of thunder. He remained a local missionary in Judea until Herod beheaded him.
John, the disciple “whom Jesus loved,” also referred to by Jesus as one of the sons of thunder, wrote five books of the New Testament. Andrew preached to modern-day Georgia and Bulgaria adjacent to the Black Sea near Turkey. Philip was a missionary to what today is eastern Turkey.
Today, India, the world’s seventh-largest and the second-most populous country, is where Bartholomew carried the message of salvation. Matthew was a missionary to Iran. Thomas preached to the Parthians, Medes, Persians, Hycanians and the Bactrians of Afghanistan.
We know very little about James (the less) as he is mentioned only four times in the Bible. Thaddaeus was a missionary to Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran, and Simon became a Bishop of Jerusalem. We all know what happened to Judas Iscariot.
After Jesus ascended into heaven, the 11 apostles met in the upper room and cast lots to decide between two disciples. Matthias won the draw and replaced Judas Iscariot to bring the number back to 12. He was a local missionary in Jerusalem.
Paul became an apostle a year after Christ’s ascension, and beginning at Jerusalem, he advanced as far as Croatia, Italy and Spain, preaching the Gospel. As mentioned above, of those 14 disciples, one was lost forever, nine were martyred, four were local missionaries, and the rest were foreign missionaries and church planters.
In Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus left His followers with explicit instruction: “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. And teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
By this, we, too, are commissioned (commanded) to go whether next door or cross-country to make disciples. Get your heart and soul in sync with our savior, and as our son (former Master Sgt. and Ranger), Scott Throckmorton, would say, “…and move out with a purpose!”