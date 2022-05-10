Welcome to the election season. Given the unpleasantness of the last few cycles, I’m tempted to put up Dante’s famous (and infernal) welcome sign: “Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate.” That is, “Abandon all hope ye who enter here.”
Instead of turning cynical (which is intellectually lazy), I sought some good advice on what I should look for in candidates who are advertising for my vote. For a long time now I’ve taken to immediately throwing campaign mailings in the trash (especially tracts that emblazon conspiracy theories in blood-red text), so obviously, I don’t care for such advice from the candidates themselves.
Instead, go to the classics. I dusted off an old wizened volume on my bookshelf: an English translation of the “Letter of Aristeas.” This is an old Hellenic Jewish document from the late 3rd to early 2nd century BC in Alexandria, detailing the translation of the Hebrew Scripture into the Greek Septuagint (i.e., “the Seventy,” which is about how many translators were employed by the famous Alexandria Library).
King Ptolemy II Philadelphus was the son of one of the generals of Alexander the Great. It was this general that established the Greek state of Ptolemaic Egypt.
King Ptolemy II held a lavish welcome banquet for the Bible translators, who had traveled all the way from Jerusalem. As was the custom of antiquity, these banquets were long affairs of music, poetic recitations, and philosophical discussion. You see the same sort of thing in Plato’s “Symposium.”
Parties were more cultured, and thus better, in those days.
The discussion at this banquet centered around the question of what makes a good leader.
King Ptolemy asked one of his translator guests, "At what things ought the King to feel pain?"
The scholar replied: "At the misfortunes of our friends, when we see them long-drawn-out and incurable ... when human beings attribute to themselves what is to their advantage, everyone suffers."
The King said to the next guest, "How does unpopularity arise?"
This next translator replied, "When arrogance and boundless self-confidence are predominant, dishonor then follows and the destruction of good reputation."
To another guest, he asked "To whom must the King entrust himself?"
That guest replied, "To those who are drawn to you by loyalty and not through fear or flattery, with personal gain as their only objective. The former is a sign of affection, the latter of disaffection and expediency. The man whose aim is mere success is a natural traitor."
Then the King asked, "What preserves a kingdom?"
To this the reply was, "Concern and care that no harm shall come upon the multitudes through the officials appointed to serve their needs."
"What maintains the favor and respect of the citizenry?"
"Virtue, for it accomplishes good works and renounces evil."
The King considered this, and was struck by the obvious lack of virtue in the world. Accordingly he asked, “Why is it that most people do not recognize virtue?”
“Because most people,” the guest said, “have lost self-control, and they are inclined to pleasures, as a result of which injustice has come about and a whole culture of greed. The virtuous disposition, on the other hand, restrains those who are attracted to the domination of pleasure. Virtue commands them to respect self-control and justice more highly.”
I think it is unlikely that a Greek king like Ptolemy would allow himself to be lectured on virtuous government by a group of 70 Jewish philosophers and academics.
What is more likely is that this banquet account was an expression of the ancient Jewish yearning, throughout the entire Old Testament, for humane justice and ethical leadership. Good government is never produced by the bloodsport of partisan extremism. It is built by patience, wisdom, and compassion.
In the legacy of Holy Writ, government is not the problem. It is a potential solution. Good government is exactly spelled out at Ptolemy’s banquet: Concern for the multitude, not for just a few, and care that no harm shall come upon them.
A “voter’s guide” by Aristeas would consist of a checklist of disqualifiers, which would include self-interest; arrogance and self-aggrandizement; the use of fear and flattery; lack of self-control; injustice; a culture of greed.
Any checkmark on this list is an immediate no vote, no matter what your neighbor’s yard sign says.
Ask your candidate “What do you think virtue is? … No, I don’t want to hear your positions on red meat issues — tell me this: At what things ought a politician to feel pain? From your own grievance? Or the suffering of the least of these?
“What is good government? What does goodness mean?”
That last question is really the axis around which all politics turn.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.