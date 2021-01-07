Ashlea's Answer: 525,600 Minutes

That’s the number of minutes in an average year.
You might also know it as the lyrics in the song for “Seasons of Love” in the Broadway Show, RENT. It’s catchy and I’ve never forgotten it.
At the end of December and first of January, I’m usually singing it out loud or in my head, hyper aware of the time that lies before us. I’m not as aware of the time as it slips by and that’s both good and bad.
I don’t want to live life with a metronome counting seconds, but it’s also hard to make sure seconds and minutes are spent doing the things we know are important.
That’s the whole idea behind New Year’s resolutions, I think. We decide how we want to spend those 525,600 minutes, making them work for us rather than the continuous marching of time that slips by unaware. It’s a noble desire!
It’s also defeating at the start unless we have some type of plan going in. Even then, it’s so hard to change because it takes 21 days to change a habit, at least, and that’s certainly not happening on 1 January.
I kicked the idea of resolutions to the side years ago. Then I discovered One Word in 2013. The idea of that is to pick a word that encompasses what you want to do in the year to come.
It’s been helpful and I usually find it though Bible study and prayer. I’m NOT saying my word comes from God, but I do think He might find ways to teach me through it. Always has!
I’ve had words like Trust, Confidence, Diligence, Focus, Obedience, Embrace, and each of them has been a powerful lesson all year. Last year I had a tough time picking a word (imagine that), so this year I started strong with a good word.
Nourish!
I want to nourish my body with healthy choices and smart decisions. I say that as I snack on Holiday Mint M&Ms because no one is perfect and this is a journey. I can assure you that my fasting blood test for my upcoming doctor’s visit is already jacked up, so I’m finishing off the old whilst preparing for the new.
My step counting FitBit has been very happy with me as of late and that’s comforting. So while my intake isn’t yet onboard, my activity is improving.
I want to nourish my mind. This last year has been a dumpster fire and I sabotaged myself in that stressful situation by “doom scrolling” headlines more than I should.
This year, I’m already guarding my mind more. I have a stack of books to hit that I’m really excited about and I found a new to me show on PBS Masterpiece Mystery that I enjoy. I even found books to go with the show! Grantchester has been out a while, but I’m enjoying the find.
I also want to nourish myself spiritually. In my book stack are ones written to help me grow in my faith during this time.
I’m excited to be back in Kid’s Ministry at my church and working on safely teaching Bible principals. Nothing is a better teacher for yourself than teaching someone else. We recently talked about what it really looks like to Love God and Love Others. A practically powerful and convicting lesson for elementary that would benefit adults just as much.
I have much to nourish this year. I have to nourish to flourish! My hope for each of you this year is to flourish immeasurably more than you could ask or imagine! Nourish yourself and others to make it happen. The best is yet to come!