Ashlea's Answer: Let It Snow!

And Since We Have No Place To Go…
The last time I wrote about snow for the paper, we had a storm come through and drop 11 inches on our area, effectively shutting it down for a bit.
I’m not saying that my writing was the reason for that, but I’m so also not apologizing. Instead, I’m doubling down and flexing the power of the muse, or just hoping for that sweet luck again.
I love snow. It’s not popular to like it here and I understand that opinion. It can be icy and yuck. People who do not know how to drive in snow insist on doing exactly that for no reason. There is no safe way to drive on ice, period, but super slow is best if you have to do it.
That being said, snow is magic here! It’s rare and so many meteorological things have to be exactly perfect for it to happen. Then, when those pieces click into place, the world is a snow globe.
Snow, with it’s swirling flakes of all different patterns, is pure and beautiful. It swirls in the air in a dance with the wind and covers the landscape in a blanket of glittering white powered sugar.
Hygge is a danish term I’ve tried to embrace this year. It’s a quality of coziness. Comfortable contentment and wellbeing is important to their culture. I figured with so much out of my control this year, we would do our best to find a cozy contentment.
Certain things can spark that feeling in all of us. I have found that I like a neat, but not sparse, home. I’m not minimalist, but prefer having things around me that make me happy.
I love having music on and candles lit. Super soft throw blankets and pillows around the seating & floor are cozy to me. I love reading with a cup of hot tea or coffee, a cat or dog snoozing nearby, and the sounds of happy people in the background.
Hot summer isn’t Hygge to me, but fall and winter very much are that. I love the rich colors, sparkling lights, and fun traditions.
I also love snow.
I don’t really think being freezing cold is fun, but coats, sweaters, and boots are cozy. I can get warm enough to be outside for a while.
Like the song sings, “Snowflakes that stay on our nose and eyelashes,” are a few of my favorite things! I love making snowmen and ladies, snow balls, and especially the southern treat of snow cream.
We keep Eagle Brand Condensed milk & vanilla flavoring at the ready in the winter. I read once that in Europe, it was once made with booze. (Look, I’m just trying to win over the snow haters.)
When Craig and I were stationed in Massachusetts, it snowed 42 inches in 24 hours. It snowed everyday for 3 weeks after that. There was still snow everywhere for Easter! I’m not in the slightest advocating for that kind of blizzard here.
I wouldn’t be mad (I’d laugh a ton), but it’s not necessary and it’s very unlikely. I would just be so happy with about a foot that melts in a week. Be honest with yourself in this pandemic life: we have no place to go.
Let it snow!
Merry Christmas and God bless us, every one!