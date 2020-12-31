Ashlea's Answer: What's Next?

I’m a fan of The West Wing, which recently left Netflix for Peacock streaming.
One of the things President Barlet regularly says throughout the show is “What’s Next?” He says that when he’s ready to move on to whatever else is there for him among his administration inside the White House.
I’ve begrudgingly wondered that throughout 2020. Murder Hornets? Sheesh, what’s next? I know better than to speak that out loud into the universe. I’m a lot of things, but that’s too brave to me.
Like Michael Scott from The Office says “I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little stitious.” I’m definitely a little stitious about things sometimes. I don’t walk under ladders, I don’t watch Washington Football games, and I don’t say “What’s Next?” out loud.
But to be really honest, I’m wondering what’s next for 2021. I think we all are anxiously looking ahead, between our fingers perhaps? Wouldn’t you like to see what awaits us before we agree to it?!
Life doesn’t work that way at all, does it? Life is unpredictable, plans are often ruined, and who even knows what’s happening in our government?
So as I think “What’s Next?” With more than a touch of dread, I have to look toward the one who already knows. None of this has been a surprise to God. Why didn’t He stop it? I don’t know, honestly. I imagine he has stopped many things we’ll never know about.
I do know that when God allows something bad to happen, it can be used for good. That doesn’t negate the pain and grief for many who have lost loved ones and experienced struggle. God is close to the broken-hearted. He can also bring good out of bad. Ive already seen it in many ways.
Churches finally have an online presence most anywhere! Consider the opportunity that brings for reaching people who can never get to church. Curbside delivery is outstanding and I hope it never goes away. It helps so many who struggle with mobility.
I think we’re also finally seeing a better acceptance and understand for mental illness and depression. Most people have been touched with that or anxiety this year in some respect, so it makes sense.
I think we are all very aware that human contact is essential, more than ever before. I’ve never thought of myself as especially touchy, but I miss high fives, hugs, and handshakes. It was a way we acknowledged each other with touch. I’m respectful of others’ space and risk factors, of course, but it’s a noticeable thing for me.
When I look at What’s Next for 2021, I’m making goals that can be reached without leaving home. I hope to write more and definitely read much more! We’re looking forward to doing special, fun things at home, but also hoping to get away more. (If at all possible.)
I’ve thought a lot about Proverbs 31:25 today. “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.”
I know there is much to fear if we let it overwhelm us, but for “What’s Next?” I challenge you to laugh without fear instead! Let’s have the Hap Hap Happiest New Year we possibly can! Much love from our family to each of yours! See you on the flip side.